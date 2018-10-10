Dodge County Schools will close on Wednesday, October 10 at 1:00 p.m. and will remain closed Thursday, October 11 due to Hurricane Michael’s path that should bring it into middle Georgia as a tropical storm with high winds and heavy rainfall, according to Dodge County School Superintendent Michael H. Ward.
Ward stated that the school system will ‘play it by ear’ as to whether the schools will be closed on Friday, October 12.
All after school activities and field trips are cancelled for Wednesday and Thursday. Ward stated, “With the approaching weather we want to err on the side of caution to take care of our students and staff and that is why we are releasing early.”
Schools to close
