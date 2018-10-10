Hillary Clinton denied women victims were telling the truth about her husband while trashing them when they came forward. Now she suddenly supports the claims (empty) of anti-Brett Kavanaugh women. You can add the Blasey-Ford accusations to the growing list of rape hoaxes/hate hoaxes.
Leftists tried to “bork” Judge Kav and failed to destroy him. After they purposely angered him they claimed his irritated response showed he lacked the temperament to serve as a judge. Judge Kavanaugh was far more polite and restrained than I’d have been. We already knew how 95 or 96 of the 100 senators would vote before the hearings began.
San Fran Nancy Pelosi said back in April 2018 that the Democrats would repeal the Trump tax cut if they retake control of the U.S. House. Pelosi in effect says MTHA: Make Taxes Higher Again. She was running a “Repeal the Trump Tax” tour and admitted this at a town hall in Culver City, Ca.
When leftist commentator Keith Olbermann called Donald Trump a Nazi, not only was he not fired, he was promoted.
No matter who the Republicans nominate for anything, liberals will smear them.
ESPN: Egotistical Sociologists Peddling Nonsense.
“Fans hate ESPN – can’t stand its leftism.”
Lew Rockwell on LewRockwell.com
McDonald’s heir ultraliberal Joan Kroc was the first person to give a million dollar gift to the Democrats. Her husband Ray Kroc was a conservative Republican. Many liberals are already wealthy and use high taxes to keep you from becoming rich. I know of no liberals who favor tax rate cuts. High tax rates are little or no problem to them. Wealth taxes would present more to overcome. Big media and their Democrat political pals routinely paint Republicans as the “Party of the rich” when liberal Democrats are generally richer.
“They rejected Brett Kavanaugh the day he was nominated.”
Pat Buchanan 9-30-18
“Racism is to the current era what unAmericanism was to the fifties: a curse word that provides a handy substitute for logical thought.”
Steve Sailer 4-22-18
Only 16 percent of registered voters in Gwinnett County turned out for the May primary: 500,308 people registered to vote, 80,000 voted in the primary. I voted. Guaranteed – I’ll vote on November 6. I tell all Republicans to vote Tuesday November 6, Democrats to vote Wednesday November 7.
Rape hoaxes/hate hoaxes
