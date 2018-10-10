Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
When it comes to children, they are not like a miss sent letter is, “Return To Sender”. Children are a gift from God and the way we can “Return To Sender” is to train up children in the way of the Lord.
Parents, as well as those in authority, are turning to the ways of the world. Some compromise may be accepted, but it is just a little short of what is the truth. Although it continues to become a thing of the past, God created marriage between a man and a woman with however many children may be added to that union. Although it will happen, God does not sanction children out of wedlock.
When we celebrate a baby shower, we are saying that it is OK, but we cannot make the wrong choice and get the right result. This nation continues to add insult to injury when she continues with abortion. Has this nation forgotten how to love children for who they are instead of who they are not? Discipline and holding children accountable for their actions continues to become a thing of the past.
Looking at what is bringing this nation down to her knees, our laws are ignoring our deepest needs. Words are like empty air. We’ve stripped away our heritage. We’ve outlawed simple prayer. Now gun shots fill the classrooms and our precious children die.
America seeks answers everywhere and they ask the question “Why?” We fail to understand that God, through Jesus Christ, is all this nation needs. Almighty God, who alone can bring order to the chaos that man has created. Look mercifully upon us as we go about of daily lives. Teach us to apply your wisdom; guide our dealings with our fellow men and give us renewed strength when we seem to falter along the way.
In your holy name, we pray. Amen.
Johnny L. Blake, MSG (R)
