Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
I want to comment on the board notes in the paper concerning the Golf Course Road.
Once past the golf course, this road is barely used. Very low traffic and leads to nowhere. There is only the one rough spot that has always been there since this road was dirt. At this spot there are trees growing on the right-of-way next to the pavement and vehicles parked on the right-of-way.
There are other roads where tree planting and objects are being placed on the county right-of-way Maybe those violations should be cleared up before someone strikes them with a vehicle. This is a lawsuit waiting to happen. There are high-traffic streets such as 14th Ave. that are in the condition of goat trails. These streets should be receiving attention.
Stan Evans
