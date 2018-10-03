Legals 10-03-2018

1001
ADOPTIONS
GPN 01
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ADDISON LEIGH PATE
DOB: FEBRUARY 7, 2008
Case No. 18A-137
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: BO YANCEY PHILLIPS
You are hereby notified that the above styled action of KRISTIN TANNER and LELAND TANNER seeking to adopt ADDISON LEIGH PATE was filed in said court on the 13th day of September and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the Court on the 7th day of September, 2018, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Dennis Mullis, Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is 101 E. Cherry Street, Suite 1, Post Office Box 429, Cochran, Georgia 31014, an answer to said petition within sixty (60) days of the Order for service by publication.
WITNESS the Honorable SARAH F. WALL Judge of said Court.
This the 13th day of September, 2018.
RHETT WALKER
CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOEY HUNTER DAVIS
All creditors of the Estate of JOEY HUNTER DAVIS, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This the 6th day of September, 2018.
JULIE ELAINE SHEFFIELD,
Executor of the
Estate of JOEY HUNTER DAVIS, Deceased
296 Lovely Grove Church Rd
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF ERNEST ARNOLD EVANS
All creditors of the Estate of ERNEST ARNOLD EVANS, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This the 24th day of August, 2018.
DORIS GRIFFIN EVANS,
Executor of the
Estate of ERNEST ARNOLD
EVANS, Deceased
102 Live Oak
Pooler, GA 31322
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of EMOGENE WALKER TAYLOR, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
JOE D. TAYLOR, JR.
1087 Southwood Circle
Statham, GA 30666
RAE TAYLOR SPRADLEY
822 Cochran Hwy.
Eastman, GA 31023
This 21st day of September 2018.
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF WAYNE M. CARTWRIGHT
All creditors of the Estate of WAYNE M. CARTWRIGHT, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted by law, and all person indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 06th day of September, 2018.
JANICE S. CARTWRIGHT,
EXECUTRIX of Will of
WAYNE M. CARTWRIGHT, deceased
P.O. Box 215
Milan, Georgia 31060
1011
FORECLOSURES
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by KARLA B. SPIRES and ANTHONY R. SPIRES to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as nominee for NATIONS LENDING CORP., its successors and assigns, dated November 12, 2011, recorded in Deed Book 694, Page 87, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 860, Page 403, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY-THREE THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED SIXTY-SEVEN AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($173,467.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN NOVEMBER, 2018, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: FLAGSTAR BANK, F.S.B., 5151 CORPORATE DRIVE, TROY, MI 48098, 800-945-7700.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS KARLA B. SPIRES AND ANTHONY R. SPIRES OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1461 COFFEE FLANDERS RD, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC
as Attorney in Fact for
KARLA B. SPIRES and
ANTHONY R. SPIRES
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT
PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 91 OF THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 25.41 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE CENTER LINE OF A COUNTY ROAD WITH THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT, SAID POINT BEING LOCATED 508.63 FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE NORTH CORNER OF SAID LOT AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, RUNNING ALONG THE CENTER LINE OF CADWELL ROAD IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 22 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 1715.64 FEET; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 72 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 5 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 535.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 17 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 112.78 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 72 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 152.05 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 67 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 50 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 1015.82 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT; THENCE RUNNING ALONG THE NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 45 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 1365.12 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 25.41 ACRES, AND BEING THE SAME LANDS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, SURVEYOR, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 270, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT. SAID TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND HAS SUCH SIZE, SHAPE, METES, BOUNDS AND DIMENSIONS AS SHOWN ON SAID PLAT, WHICH SAID PLAT IS MADE A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION BY REFERENCE HERETO.
BE THE SAME MORE OR LESS BUT SUBJECT TO ALL LEGAL HIGHWAYS.
PARCEL NUMBER: 039 001
PROPERTY ALSO KNOWN AS: 1461 COFFEE FLANDERS RD, EASTMAN, GA 31023
MR/ttg 11/6/18
Our file no. 5251318 - FT7
1014
MISCELLANEOUS
GPN 14
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
ORDER
GRAND JURY PRESENTMENTS
It is the order of this Court that the Grand Jury presentments read in open Court this date be published in the county organ and the expense thereof be paid at the legal rate. It is further ordered that the presentments be spread upon the minutes of this court.
SO ORDERED, this 24th day of September, 2018.
SARAH F. WALL
Judge of Superior Court
Oconee Judicial Circuit
TIMOTHY G. VAUGHN
District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
TO: HONORABLE SARAH F. WALL
JUDGE OF SUPERIOR COURT
DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA
The September Term of the Grand Jury convened on September 24, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. TORI ASHTON BELFLOWER was selected as foreperson and NICOLE FLINT CUMMINGS was elected Clerk. NELSON DAVIS was selected as bailiff. The Grand Jury was sworn in by District Attorney TIMOTHY G. VAUGHN. Judge SARAH F. WALL gave the jury an informative charge on their duties and responsibilities.
The Grand Jury considered 84 indictments and returned 84 true bills.
The Grand Jury recommends that the bailiff and juror pay remain at the same rate.
The Grand Jury recommends that the following person be appointed to the Tax Equalization Board:
Primary 1: Bobby Coleman is re-appointed to a 3 year term beginning January 2, 2019 - December 31, 2021.
Primary 2: Keith Mullis is moved from alternate position to this position to fill the unexpired term of Ronnie McGlamery (deceased) which expires on December 31, 2019.
Primary 3: Dennis Giddens is moved from alternate position to fill the unexpired term of Billy Coleman who has resigned due to health concerns. Term ends December 31, 2020.
Alternate 1: Kelly Belflower
January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2021
Alternate 2: Evelyn Vickers
January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2020
Alternate 3: Amy Taylor
January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019
We recommend that these presents be published in the legal organ of Dodge County and be paid for at the legal rate.
Respectfully submitted, this 24th day of September, 2018.
TORI ASHTON BELFLOWER
Foreperson
NICOLE FLINT CUMMINGS
Clerk
1015
NAME CHANGE
GPN 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: MADISON MCKENZIE MORGAN
MARY MCKENNA MORGAN
CIVIL ACTION FILE NUMBER: 18V-8457
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
Notice is hereby given that MARY MELISSA MCCRANIE filed a petition in the Superior Court of Dodge County on September 25, 2018, praying for the name of her Minor Child MADISON MCKENZIE MORGAN to be changed to MADISON MCKENZIE MCCRANIE and her Minor Child MARY MCKENNA MORGAN be changed to MARY MCKENNA MCCRANIE. Notice is hereby given to all interested or affected persons to appear in said Court and file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed within thirty (30) days if the filing of said petition.
This the 1st day of October, 2018.
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT
Attorney At Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: (478) 374-1505
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
GPN 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARGARET SUSAN LORD, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-18-9158
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
STEPHANIE ROSATO has petitioned for STEPHANIE ROSATO to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of MARGARET SUSAN LORD, deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before OCTOBER 19, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on OCTOBER 23, 2018 (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
5401 Anson Avenue
Room 100
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
GPN 18
NOTICE
GEORGIA
DODGE COUNTY PROBATE
HENRIETTA Y. ANDERSON has petitioned to be appointed Administratrix of the Estate of LOUIE JOE “SONNY” STANLEY, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for the grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted.
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before October 18, 2018.
If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled for a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE,
Judge of the Probate Court
STRAUGHAN & STRAUGHAN
Attorneys at Law
45 Parsonage Street
P.O. Box 55567
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
229-868-5629
1020
DELINQUENT TAXES
GPN 20
NOTICE TO BAR RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
TO: WALLACE F. PITTS
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the following described property to wit:
Map and Parcel Number E26 111
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS ALL OF LOT 2, BLOCK N, SUNSET PARK SUBDIVISION, A PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 1, PAGE 268, WHICH SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM P.A. BENNETT TO ROBERT C. MATTHEWS, WHICH DEED IS RECORDED IN SAID CLERK’S OFFICE IN DEED BOOK 36, PAGE 183, THE SAID ROBERT C. MATTHEWS BEING ALSO KNOWN AS ROBERT B. MATHIS, THE DECEASED HUSBAND OF MARY B. MATHIS. THIS PARCEL IS CURRENTLY IDENTIFIED AS 5811 LEITCH STREET, FORMERLY KNOWN AS 1511 LEITCH STREET.
Will forever expire and be foreclosed and barred on or after October 10, 2018.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 4th day of August, 2015 and was recorded September 10, 2015 in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, in Deed Book 794 at page 130.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 10th day of October, 2018, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address: 303 Main Street Post Office Box 4218, Eastman, Georgia 31023.
Please be governed accordingly.
/s JOSEPH I. MARCHANT,
Attorney for
DON MORRIS
303 Main Street
PO Box 4218
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-1505
