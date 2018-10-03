A drug seizure still under investigation in the Chester community that happened earlier this year has law enforcement agencies in Eastman and Dodge County urging parents to take extra caution this Halloween when their children come home with bags of candies.
Law enforcement stated that a large amount of the drugs seized tested positive for methamphetamine and MDMA (ecstasy).
According to court officials in Dodge County, three individuals, Jermaine Hughes, Jerod Hughes and Erica Miller were arrested in April 2018 and indicted in June 2018 in conjunction with the drug seizure. The indictments are public record, and the following info was discovered.
Erica Miller was indicted on one count of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, one county of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, one count of possession/manufacturing/distribution of marijuana, two counts of traffic in cocaine/marijuana/illegal drugs, one county of trafficking in ecstasy, one county of possession of a firearm/knife during crime/attempt crime and one count of receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convict.
Jermaine Hughes was indicted on one count of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, one count of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, one count of possession/manufacturing/distribution or marijuana, two counts of traffic in cocaine/marijuana/illegal drugs, one count of trafficking in ecstasy, one count of possession of a firearm/knife during crime/attempt crime and one count of receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convict.
Drugs
Beware of drug ‘candy’
