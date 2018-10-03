Was Brett Kavanaugh the slickest sexual harasser of all time? He was so smooth no human being, including the accuser (a certified leftwing college prof), has any factual memory of it happening, or hearing about it occurring, or even believing the judge would ever do such a thing, and it’s been 36 years for the opposition to concoct a good story. The evidence is so sparse that no prosecutor would attempt to proceed in an indictment. Demo Senators say they believe Ms. Ford, figuring they can get votes from women who still believe the media.
Think Duke lacrosse hoaxers including vengeful aspiring Democrat politician Mike Nifong. Ms. Ford was so convincing that she almost convinced herself that a nonevent was true. The Go Fund Me cash register is ringing up some nice sums from gullible liberals, heading toward the $1 million mark. A book deal couldn’t be far away.
“The assault on Kavanaugh, converting a man known for his integrity into a youthful Jack the Ripper in 10 days, is the playbook for what is planned for Trump.”
Pat Buchanan on VDare.com 9-28-18
The objective is to stop Kavanaugh, and they will spare no shameful ploy to do so, says Gregg Garrett of Fox News.com. Stall tactics will bring on more false accusations: delay, delay. They’re trying to run out the clock, figured we’re all stupid. I was wrong again. I would’ve bet anything Ms. Ford would never testify, but of course when she came forward she was among friends. You’ll notice that Senator Lindsey Graham was the only Republican to stand up for Judge Kavanaugh in the hearings. Good for him. Bringing in the dull questioner from Arizona was another strategic mistake. Yes, Republicans are the Stupid Party, Democrats are the Evil Party. What are Republicans scared of, anyway? Trump was sharp enough to hit back when the media unloaded on him and he won. Brett Kavanaugh stood alone fighting back and he should win in the end, no thanks to the “fair minded” Republican senators.
“When you’re born you get a ticket to the freak show. When you’re born in America, you get a front row seat.”
George Carlin
The assault on Kavanaugh
