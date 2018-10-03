The assault on Kavanaugh

Was Brett Kavanaugh the slickest sexual harasser of all time? He was so smooth no human being, including the accuser (a certified leftwing college prof), has any factual memory of it happening, or hearing about it occurring, or even believing the judge would ever do such a thing, and it’s been 36 years for the opposition to concoct a good story. The evidence is so sparse that no prosecutor would attempt to proceed in an indictment. Demo Senators say they believe Ms. Ford, figuring they can get votes from women who still believe the media. 
Think Duke lacrosse hoaxers including vengeful aspiring Democrat politician Mike Nifong. Ms. Ford was so convincing that she almost convinced herself that a nonevent was true. The Go Fund Me cash register is ringing up some nice sums from gullible liberals, heading toward the $1 million mark. A book deal couldn’t be far away.
“The assault on Kavanaugh, converting a man known for his integrity into a youthful Jack the Ripper in 10 days, is the playbook for what is planned for Trump.”
Pat Buchanan on VDare.com  9-28-18
The objective is to stop Kavanaugh, and they will spare no shameful ploy to do so, says Gregg Garrett of Fox News.com. Stall tactics will bring on more false accusations: delay, delay. They’re trying to run out the clock, figured we’re all stupid. I was wrong again. I would’ve bet anything Ms. Ford would never testify, but of course when she came forward she was among friends. You’ll notice that Senator Lindsey Graham was the only Republican to stand up for Judge Kavanaugh in the hearings. Good for him. Bringing in the dull questioner from Arizona was another strategic mistake. Yes, Republicans are the Stupid Party, Democrats are the Evil Party. What are Republicans scared of, anyway? Trump was sharp enough to hit back when the media unloaded on him and he won. Brett Kavanaugh stood alone fighting back and he should win in the end, no thanks to the “fair minded” Republican senators. 
“When you’re born you get a ticket to the freak show. When you’re born in America, you get a front row seat.”
George Carlin

Good websites – no need to capitalize: FakeHateCrimes.org (we have one pending), AmGreatness.com, SicneyPowell.com, 1stock1.com, Fool.com, RaymondArroyo.com, ROOTforAmerica.com, CanadaFreePress.com, LifeZette.com, RicEdelman.com, SharylAttkisson.com, BokBluster.com, Sobran.com, DailyKenn.com, IlanaMercer.com, BarelyaBlog.com, JaclynSmith.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, Whatfinger.com, TheoSpark.net.
“Every Woman Has the Right to be Believed…Unless you’re RAPED by Bill Clinton, BEATEN by Keith Ellison, GROPED by Cory Booker or KILLED by Ted Kennedy.”
Rico on TheoSpark.net
Of course the Demoleftists say they believe the judge’s accusers, since the lies fit the desired narrative. They also believed the accuser in the Duke lacrosse case, at least at first. Big media tried to run away from that hoax but it had become too big to contain. The media kept the January 2007 Knoxville torture – murders of the two college students confined to the state of Tennessee generally with little or no mention of it elsewhere when it happened. VDare.com and LewRockwell.com put the story out in the open – good for those great sites. I check them several times a day. Fox News also decided not to cover it  – why not? I knew about it when it happened thanks to VDare.com. When I mentioned it to others in Georgia no one seemed aware of it, since the media spiked it nationally.  When the case finally came to trial it was back on about page 30 of the Atlanta papers.
Judge Kavanaugh has hired 48 law clerks over the past twelve years, and the majority were women. None has ever filed any complaint against him. The essence is Ms. Ford is a leftwing Democrat who is determined to stop a right-leaning Supreme Court.
Bumper sticker of the day: Forget the Bollards; Build the Wall!
“The Mueller Investigation: Taxpayer funded opposition research for 2020.”
Daniel Thomas on TheoSpark.net
“Needless to say, it’s very common these days to respond to an argument by addressing not the point the writer is making, but his supposed feelings about the subject.”
Joseph Sobran   Sobran.com
