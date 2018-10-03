Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
In regards to the pubic outcry over T-shirts in the Dodge County newspaper dated September 19 ,2018 I respectfully would like to share my thoughts on this matter of absolute silliness.
First, what are we talking about here? Apparently, a group of high school teenage girls who just happen to be the cheerleaders for Dodge County High School with well intentions had the lofty idea in a fund raiser to raise money by selling t-shirts emblazoned “In Dodge County, we stand for the flag, kneel for the cross. That’s Indian Pride”. From my read, apparently, the board of education had to stick their nose into it by presumably arguing separation of church and state with a religious connotation on the t-shirt would infringe on other non-Christian students rights and feelings.
This so called public outcry by the good citizens of Dodge County with approximately seventy people attending with one in particular (Mr. John Battle) making a spectacle of himself in his soliloquy drama speaking without invitation and coupled going over the allotted time to speak and had to be stopped! Let me guess, with a racial component.
I can remember during my school years in Eastman, class of 1965, schools, courts, the public square were often overtly Christian in themes of love, gatherings, teachings and ceremonies since the birth of Eastman in the 19th Century. Believe me, the good citizens back in my day wouldn’t have tolerated a coercive school board infringing on kids posting Christian writings as innocuous as a t-shirt to raise money for a fund raiser.
Well, welcome to the 21st Century Eastman and America too in this ever-so present political correctness non-sense. Whereas, the school board is within it’s right to curtail students’ speech if school officials have reason to believe that the speech (“t-shirts”) will cause disruption in what otherwise would be a safe and civil learning environment, or if the speech (“t-shirts”) violates the rights of other students. i.e. atheist, Muslims, or kids predisposed in debauchery of homosexual behavior, which goes against the ethos of Christianity. These cheerleaders sure have my families support and I for one, will send a cashier’s check for their fundraiser.
Please keep in mind, the principles that government must maintain an attitude of neutrality towards religion. If you really want to be honest about it then, that interpretation of the same principle is ambiguous at best. For example, the Supreme Court in it’s infinite wisdom told God to take a hike, you’re not welcome anymore in our schools with your Bible reading and prayers, but by the same token, that same court has accommodated every which way but loose to have Muslims do their abomination in a false gods which is an anathema to this nation that was founded in Christian principles.
That’s my opinion.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)