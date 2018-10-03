Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In conjunction with this, a member of our community, Rose Clark, a cancer survivor herself, will be hosting an event you will not want to miss. The Twelfth Annual Cancer Awareness Program will take place at Faith in Action Baptist Church on October 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Faith in Action Baptist Church is located at 1046 College Street in Eastman.
More than one million people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer each year. Whether you have cancer or are close to someone who does, understanding what to expect can help you cope. Many lives can be saved through early detection.
I would like to personally encourage everyone in the area to take time to stop by the church and learn about early detection, treatment and support efforts for cancer patients and caregivers. There will be a guest speaker, Ms. Darlene Thomas from Lake Marry, Florida.
If you have never attended one of these events, please do come. This is for everyone, whether you are affected with the disease or not. There will be lost of activities including praise dancing, slideshow, educational brochures and a makeover by Mary Kay and Cato’s and dinner will be served.
I applaud Ms. Rose and Faith in Action Baptist Church for continuing their efforts to educate the community about the deadly disease.
Yours in Service,
Jimmy Pruett
