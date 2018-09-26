Defends the Field

Wednesday, September 26. 2018
Dodge County Lady Indian Mikayah Roberson (#2) is pictured at left, ready to make an out on defense. She played a big part in the wins for the Indians. Against Washington County, Mikayah Roberson went one for four, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Against Veterans, Mikayah Roberson went one for four with two runs scored and an RBI. The Lady Indians beat Washington County 18-2 and Veterans 9-1 before wrapping up regular season play against East Laurens at home with a win. (Photo by Cissi Johns)
