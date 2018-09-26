Stops the Run

Posted by
Admin
in Sports
Wednesday, September 26. 2018
Comments (0)
Dodge County Lady Indian Jenna Hickman (#8) is pictured above as she runs down a hit during the East Laurens game and stops a run. (Photo by Cissi Johns)
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News