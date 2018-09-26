Wow, the Demoleft really has an airtight case against Judge Kavanaugh, doesn’t it. When things don’t go your way, delay, delay. Notice “Doctor” Ford won’t take off her sunglasses in photos, obviously wanted to remain anonymous. Big media tries to keep her under cover, not easily recognized on the street, tried to keep her name out of the charges. Notice the fools who willingly buy her story. Six different investigations of Judge Kavanaugh over a 25 year period since 1993 never produced anything like these wild charges. It’s a late hit, says Pat Buchanan.
“The reason I talk to myself is that I’m the only one whose answers I accept.”
George Carlin
“He that lives under hope will die fasting.”
Ben Franklin
I wonder what Ben would think of today’s D.C. (District of Corruption) circus.
Republicans were stupid beyond belief when they forfeited two U.S. Senate seats (Indiana and Missouri) to the Democrats in 2012, simply because they didn’t like the Republican nominees. They trashed their own candidates. Now they send out e-mail messages crying for donations to take on the Democrat machine and win the two seats back six years later. Yes, the Stupid Party vs. the Evil Party Demoleft. I’ll take Stupid.
I would never vote for any of the idiot Senators who voted against the Robert Bork nomination in 1987. Judge Bork (1927-2012) got a dirty deal, plenty of lies told about him, another hatchet job by the Democrats and their media pals.
The top three boycotts from Boycott-Liberalism.com: 1. Starbucks 2. NFL 3. CNN/MSNBC.
The site has a list of good and bad celebrities – excellent website. Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd made the good list.
Bumper sticker of the day: HONK if you’ve never seen a gun fired from a vehicle.
Always remember if you win by one vote, you win.
The only Republican Senator running in a state that Hillary Clinton won in 2016 is Dean Heller in Nevada. You could say their chances of retaking the Senate are very small.
Dennis Prager says leftism is sick and ruins everything it touches – not liberalism, but leftism. Dennis always points out the difference in the two.
Delay, delay
