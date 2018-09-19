Commissioners seek new county manager

Even though a letter stating his (Bobby Peacock’s) desire to resign from his position of interim county manager was given to two county commissioners last week, the Dodge County Board of Commissioners have not, as a body, been given a copy of the letter nor have they approved the resignation.

In the September 12, 2018 issue of The Dodge County News, Dodge County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman W.T. ‘Junior’ Howell stated that Peacock had not officially presented the letter during a meeting with the commissioners.

Yet, after a 10 minute executive session on Monday, September 17 during the board’s monthly meeting, chairman Dan McCranie asked for a motion to approve a job advertisement for the role of county manager for two weeks in the newspaper.

When asked Tuesday, September 18, 2018, if the board as a whole had officially accepted Peacock’s resignation, McCranie said, “Well, I don’t know… I don’t think so.”

He was then asked how could an advertisement for the job be allowed? “But then, as you all (The Dodge County News) have stated, he has been the interim county manager, so I believe under the charter of Dodge County, an interim’s status is really at the discretion of the board. I am not sure why they did it that way. He said he would stay until we got someone and he could help train them.”

The advertisement, which can be found on page 4B of this edition, states that the Dodge County Board of Commissioners is accepting resumes for the position of county manager. Resumes will be accepted until noon on Friday, September 28, 2018.

During Monday’s meeting, Charles Williams, representing the Eastman-Dodge County Area Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority, spoke about the October 20, 2018 event to be held in downtown Eastman, called ‘ Music on Main Street.’

According to Williams, “this is a community event which we are partnering with the Dodge County Farmers’ Market and downtown merchants. It will feature food and craft vendors, and entertainment throughout the day.”

Williams also invited commissioners to visit the joint website for the chamber of commerce and development authority at https://www.eastman-georgia.com. He asked for feedback. “Give us your criticisms, your critiques…everything seems to be working real well.”

Dodge County Commissioner Terry Niblett asked for the board’s approval as part of the local airport authority’s request to purchase a localizer. According to Niblett, through the Federal Aviation Administration, the localizer cost locally is 10 percent of the actual cost. The city and county would match the cost at 50 percent each. A motion was made and seconded for the county to pay the amount of $27,650.00.

An amendment to the motion was made in regards to that would happen as long as the City of Eastman agreed to pay their portion.

Niblett asked Charles Willliams to explain what the localizer does. As Niblett explained, “one is down and inoperable.”

Williams explained that at an airport a localizer is an essential tool in regards to radio transmission and navigation that provides lateral guidance for an instrument approach.

Karen Cheek seconded Niblett’s motion. The board approved the purchase unanimously.

Jennifer LeCates appeared before the board as a representative of Long Range Acoustic Device Corporation (LRAD). LeCates said, “I bring good news.”

LeCates presented information about a new mass messaging software from Genasys that would allow for governing agencies, schools, law enforcement and the like to communication with the population via a mobile application.

According to LeCates, the application uses a messaging based notification system in the events of emergencies,

She wanted to be able to get the county, city and school officials, along with local emergency management and law enforcement agencies to “show you what we can do for you and Dodge County.”
