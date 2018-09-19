Commissioners seek new county manager

Even though a letter stating his (Bobby Peacock’s) desire to resign from his position of interim county manager was given to two county commissioners last week, the Dodge County Board of Commissioners have not, as a body, been given a copy of the letter nor have they approved the resignation.
In the September 12, 2018 issue of The Dodge County News, Dodge County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman W.T. ‘Junior’ Howell stated that Peacock had not officially presented the letter during a meeting with the commissioners.
Yet, after a 10 minute executive session on Monday, September 17 during the board’s monthly meeting, chairman Dan McCranie asked for a motion to approve a job advertisement for the role of county manager for two weeks in the newspaper.
When asked Tuesday, September 18, 2018, if the board as a whole had officially accepted Peacock’s resignation, McCranie said, “Well, I don’t know… I don’t think so.”
He was then asked how could an advertisement for the job be allowed? “But then, as you all (The Dodge County News) have stated, he has been the interim county manager, so I believe under the charter of Dodge County, an interim’s status is really at the discretion of the board. I am not sure why they did it that way. He said he would stay until we got someone and he could help train them.”
The advertisement, which can be found on page 4B of this edition, states that the Dodge County Board of Commissioners is accepting resumes for the position of county manager. Resumes will be accepted until noon on Friday, September 28, 2018.
During Monday’s meeting, Charles Williams, representing the Eastman-Dodge County Area Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority, spoke about the October 20, 2018 event to be held in downtown Eastman, called ‘ Music on Main Street.’
According to Williams, “this is a community event which we are partnering with the Dodge County Farmers’ Market and downtown merchants. It will feature food and craft vendors, and entertainment throughout the day.”
