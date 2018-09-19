If you use the word lie too often it loses its power, says Dennis Prager.
As of 2012 the Democrat platform includes a gay marriage plank.
“True worth is in being, not seeming.”
Alice Cary
Have you noticed – Republicans always submit to election debates moderated by liberal Democrats posing as impartial news people. Yes, Republicans are the Stupid Party, Democrats are the Evil Party.
“Ignorant people don’t understand The Federalist Papers but they understand government checks with their names on them.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
That’s good – here’s another from Joe: “If you reject a political claim made in the name of any category of people, you can expect to be accused of hating all people in that category.”
You know Joe – no one ever did it better.
“Everybody in Washington puts America second.”
Sid Dinerstein SidDinerstein.com 2012
Maybe we finally have one (DJT) who puts Americans first.
“The campaign for Texas Democrat Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke against Republican Ted Cruz apparently requested a VFW Hall remove its American flags before a campaign event. Now they deny it.
“Don’t want an American flag? Feel free to hold your political rally in Mexico, Beto.”
ChicksOnRight.com
Fine site run by some astute conservative ladies.
The trouble with Republicans sliding leftward to be Demoleft Lite – it doesn’t work: “If voters are offered two forms of liberalism, they will vote Democrat.”
Nikitas3 on RedState.com 10-7-09
Still true today.
Bumper sticker of the day: TRUMP the media.
“No one is more hated than he who speaks the truth.”
Plato
The Stupid Party, the Evil Party
