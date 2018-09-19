The Stupid Party, the Evil Party

If you use the word lie too often it loses its power, says Dennis Prager.
As of 2012 the Democrat platform includes a gay marriage plank.
“True worth is in being, not seeming.”
Alice Cary
Have you noticed – Republicans always submit to election debates moderated by liberal Democrats posing as impartial news people. Yes, Republicans are the Stupid Party, Democrats are the Evil Party.
“Ignorant people don’t understand The Federalist Papers but they understand government checks with their names on them.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
That’s good – here’s another from Joe: “If you reject a political claim made in the name of any category of people, you can expect to be accused of hating all people in that category.”
You know Joe – no one ever did it better.
“Everybody in Washington puts America second.”
Sid Dinerstein SidDinerstein.com 2012
Maybe we finally have one (DJT) who puts Americans first.
“The campaign for Texas Democrat Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke against Republican Ted Cruz apparently requested a VFW Hall remove its American flags before a campaign event. Now they deny it.
“Don’t want an American flag? Feel free to hold your political rally in Mexico, Beto.”
ChicksOnRight.com
Fine site run by some astute conservative ladies.
The trouble with Republicans sliding leftward to be Demoleft Lite – it doesn’t work: “If voters are offered two forms of liberalism, they will vote Democrat.”
Nikitas3 on RedState.com 10-7-09
Still true today.
Bumper sticker of the day: TRUMP the media.
“No one is more hated than he who speaks the truth.”
Plato

Senator Jon Tester (D-Montana) only voted conservative 11.8% in 11 years of service in the Senate. Where did they find this guy? Senator Steve Daines (R-Montana) has voted conservative 86.48% of the votes in 5 years of service.
Tester deserves to go. The American Conservative Union keeps great records. You can look up any member of Congress on their site. Everyone has a record. I’ll bet a small percentage ever bother to check it.
The old $1,000 bill (no longer in use for many years) had Grover Cleveland’s picture. The U.S. stopped printing that bill in 1946. The largest is now $100. Imagine what one could buy for $1,000 in 1946, a nice new car, for example.
For one thing. Imagine anyone carrying one in his/her pocket. MarketPlace.org has an interesting column on the history of U.S. money.
FBI: Football Intellect?
In 2012 actor Danny Glover was a big supporter of dictator Hugo Chavez of Venezuela. Do you suppose he still is?
The screaming leftist protesters at the Brett Kavanaugh hearings are “the noise of Democracy” says ultraliberal Illinois Senator Dick Durbin. He actually defends those creeps.
Democrats in Georgia consistently get less than 25% of the white vote, a big problem for them. I remember in 1964 when older whites would line up to vote a straight Democrat ticket. That was the last time a majority of white voters nationally voted Democrat for president.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: FightMusic.com, CanadaFreePress.com, ConservativeHQ.com, MadWorldNews.com, Whatfinger.com, BizJournals.com, TheoSpark.net, CraigShirley.com, HFontova.com, BokBuster.com, SteynOnline.com, AIM.org, StoneZone.com, HotAir.com, LifeZette.com, JohnDerbyshire.com, RightWingNews.com, Saberpoint.blogspot.com, Galganov.com, Powerlineblog.com, Breitbart.com, Mercola.com, OffTheWire.com, CFIF.org, BizPacReview.com, DailyKenn.com, AtlantaTimeMachine.com, MRC.org, WND.com, MattforMontana.com.
Marshall Miller
