Dear editor,
To the citizens of Eastman and Dodge County.
It has come to my attention and I feel that the citizens need to know, the City of Eastman and the city council has allocated $300,000.00 dollars for an outdoor event space.
This is fine, but the City of Eastman pays our firefighters $8.40 an hour to put their lives on the line to save the citizens. It is ridiculous and we should all have a problem with this. No disrespect, but the greeters at Walmart make more than the firefighters in the City of Eastman and all they do is tell me hello and come again. They are not putting their lives in harm’s way.
If we are going to ask these firefighters to risk their life to save ours, we should try and compensate them for it. Every city around us pays their firefighters well above what the City of Eastman does and they all, except Dublin, have a lot less industry. I have witnessed our firemen run into burning buildings, cut people out of horrific car accidents and even perform CPR on someone in which they survived to tell about it.
They help save lives. When we run away from danger, they run towards it. When we call them in our time of need, they answer that call 24 hours a day 7 days a week. They even do so on holidays. We call them heroes. I believe they are so; let us treat them like the heroes they are.
This is a call to the community to make your voice be heard and help get the people who help others every day what they deserve. Talk to your council member and go to the council meetings. This is nonsense.
I know we cannot pay them what they are truly worth, but their worth is more than what they make presently. Please show them you appreciate what they do. Let us help them get what they so much deserve.
Thank you.
Doug Conley
Letter to the editor
