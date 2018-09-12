Updated: Peacock resigns?

Wednesday, September 12. 2018
Dodge County Interim County Manager Bobby Peacock has unofficially resigned and decided to retire after seven years of serving as the interim county manager.

After the Tuesday, September 4 meeting of the county commissioners was adjourned, Peacock handed letters to commissioners Terry Niblett and Brian Watkins that stated: “This is to advise that I have been here almost seven years and I think it is time for me to go. I have enjoyed my time here and appreciate the fact that I have enjoyed the strong support and I do not think our working relationships with the board of commissioners, the county employees, elected officials and the citizens of Dodge County could have been better.”

Peacock told The Dodge County News on the phone before lunch Tuesday, September 11, that he felt his letter stated exactly how he felt about his role and years of service. “I have no complaints. I have enjoyed working with all of the commissioners and the county employees and the elected officials, and of course, the citizens.” Prior to his role as interim county manager, Peacock had served two terms himself on the board of commissioners and, during one of which, he had been the commission chairman.

As per his last date of employment before beginning his retirement, Peacock said, “I didn’t put a date on there because I wanted to give them enough time to find someone to do the job.” He didn’t say what he planned to do when he retired.

Dodge County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman W.T. ‘Junior’ Howell stated Tuesday that Peacock had not officially presented the letter during a meeting with the commissioners as of yet. “He told me he would stay at least until the end of the year. I am very sad to see him go, but also very happy for him. He has been very positive for us and has been able through his conservative spending and management to get us out of debt, and back into the black. He is really easy to get along with.”

“I have been very pleased with the work that Mr. Bobby has done for us as interim county manager,” commissioner Brian Watkins told The Dodge County News during a telephone interview on Tuesday, September 11. “I respect Mr. Bobby and the work he has done for us. He let us know that he is getting ready to move on, and said that he would be glad to stay until we find his replacement. I really appreciate his service.”

Watkins added that Peacock stated he would help with the transition once a replacement for him was found.

“Seven years ago, when Mr. Bobby came on board, Dodge County was on the edge of bankruptcy. We couldn’t pay our bills and we had to lay off half of the road department at that time,” commissioner Karen Cheek said during an early Tuesday, September 11, morning phone interview.

She continued, “Mr. Bobby had the financial experience and has managed the county’s finances well and now we are in the black again, and he got us into good shape financially. I think he has done an excellent job, and did everything we asked him to do,”

Cheek added, “I am sorry to see him go, and am very thankful for the service he has given us.”

Dodge County Commissioner Terry Niblett agreed with Watkins and Cheek. He spoke with The Dodge County News on Tuesday, September 11. “We were in bad shape financially and Mr. Bobby turned it all around. He let us know that he would stay with us as long as we needed him to while we look for someone in this role, and that he would be glad to help with training whomever that individual is.”

Niblett added, “I so appreciate all that Mr. Bobby has done for us during his seven years as the interim county manager.”

A call was also placed to Dodge County Commission Chairman Dan McCranie on Tuesday, but as of press deadlines Tuesday, he was still unavailable for comment.
#1 Anonymous on 09/13/18 at 09:16 PM
About time "Interim" was done away with. He had to retire to get Dodge looking for a replacement. What's been the hold up the past 7 years?
