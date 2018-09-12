Dodge County Interim County Manager Bobby Peacock has unofficially resigned and decided to retire after seven years of serving as the interim county manager.
After the Tuesday, September 4 meeting of the county commissioners was adjourned, Peacock handed letters to commissioners Terry Niblett and Brian Watkins that stated: “This is to advise that I have been here almost seven years and I think it is time for me to go. I have enjoyed my time here and appreciate the fact that I have enjoyed the strong support and I do not think our working relationships with the board of commissioners, the county employees, elected officials and the citizens of Dodge County could have been better.”
Peacock told The Dodge County News on the phone before lunch Tuesday, September 11, that he felt his letter stated exactly how he felt about his role and years of service. “I have no complaints. I have enjoyed working with all of the commissioners and the county employees and the elected officials, and of course, the citizens.” Prior to his role as interim county manager, Peacock had served two terms himself on the board of commissioners and, during one of which, he had been the commission chairman.
As per his last date of employment before beginning his retirement, Peacock said, “I didn’t put a date on there because I wanted to give them enough time to find someone to do the job.” He didn’t say what he planned to do when he retired.
Dodge County Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman W.T. ‘Junior’ Howell stated Tuesday that Peacock had not officially presented the letter during a meeting with the commissioners as of yet. “He told me he would stay at least until the end of the year. I am very sad to see him go, but also very happy for him. He has been very positive for us and has been able through his conservative spending and management to get us out of debt, and back into the black. He is really easy to get along with.”
Updated: Peacock resigns?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)