Burt Reynolds (1936 – 2018) Rest In Peace.
Maybe Nike and Big Baller can merge. Nike needs a $500 basketball shoe line to complete its product offering.
Bumper sticker of the day: Derail the Demo Left.
One thing I’ve learned in 78 years: liberals are not your friends.
To hear a big dose of Trump-bashing just check the John McCain funeral service. These people were hideous and were always ready to inject political comments whenever they could.
“Only in D.C. are people invited and disinvited to funerals. Sick and demented.”
Thomas DiLorenzo on LewRockwell.com
The establishment is being kicked out of both parties. This could work out well for Middle America conservatives. The Demos are lurching even more leftward and Republicans are cleaning out a bunch of RINO swamp dwellers.
Reagan biographer Craig Shirley, a very sharp fellow, says the trick is not to respond to nonsensical attacks by the opposition designed to distract from the important issues. Trump takes the bait, while Reagan ignored the chattering critics and moved on.
If you want to know the real Ronald Reagan, read his books and columns. He is considered the best Reagan historian: CraigShirley.com.
Four UFOs (Unbelievably Far Out) were spotted flying over Donald Trump’s Scottish golf course.
“The best revenge is massive success.”
Frank Sinatra
Republicans want to make the tax cuts permanent. Democrats want to eliminate the tax cuts.
“Socialism is the future of our party.”
Democrat National Chairman Tom Perez
