Dear editor,
If you were to visit two different cornfields, finding the corn in one field white and the other was yellow or whether you cook the corn together or separately, the taste will be the same.
That is a lesson this nation has forgotten. God created us all as one in his image. This nation has been blessed. She does not feel the need of God. Americans have become good at saying, “What one wants to hear is forgetting the truth.” Our greatest downfall stem from the homes and school. Homes no longer believe in biological parents with children that are God fearing and have religious morals.
Many churches are turning to the ways of the world to “attract” our younger generation. We have heard, read my lips, make no mistake about it, yes we can and we will make America great again. It seems as if we have forgotten what the founding fathers believe in.
Jesus Christ is Lord of all or not Lord at all. Why worry about prayer in the White House when we do not have it in our house? America is a great Christian nation but not Christ like. It is impossible to rightfully govern the world without God and the bible.
The cornerstone of modern civilization must continue to be religion and morality. Inherent rights are of God and the tragedies of this world originate in their attempted denial. Separation of religious values from the lives of public servants. America was built on religious values.
This nation can be sure God’s justice will not sleep forever.
Lord bless.
Johnny L. Blacke, MSG
Updated: Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)