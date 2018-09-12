Dear editor,
I am writing this letter to express my gratitude to Dodge County Hospital and specifically Dr. Stringer for his intervention in my life threatening situation. I was taken to the emergency room at Dodge County Hospital on July 13, 2018. I initially went to the med stop in Eastman for flu-like symptoms. They could not get a blood pressure reading and called the ambulance. All of the staff at the emergency room responded perfectly to the situation. I cannot remember all the names. However, I do remember that Miranda, a nurse, went over and above her call of duty while I was in the emergency room. She also called to check on me many times after I was sent to Augusta.
I cannot put into words how grateful I can that Dr. Stringer was working at this time. He quickly identified that I was suffering from flesh eating bacteria. Dr. Stringer took action and I was in the operating room within minutes. He also expedited the process of having me air lifted to Augusta. The surgeon at Augusta Burn Center told me that Dr. Stringer did an excellent job. I have no doubt that Dr. Stringer saved my life! I am very grateful that he helped me. I would not be here today had this man not responded in the way that he did. With that, I give my thanks to Dr. Stringer and the staff at Dodge County Hospital.
Glynn Thompson
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)