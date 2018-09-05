Motivates Players

Posted by
Admin
in Sports
Wednesday, September 5. 2018
Comments (0)
Dodge County Lady Indians’ Coach Jennifer Bellflower gives players a pep talk while strategizing for the next innings of play. (Photo by Kim Dowdy)
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News