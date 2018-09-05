Legals 09-05-18

1001
ADOPTIONS
GPN 01
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:
PETITION OF:
RICHARD STAN EVANS and
SARAH HELEN EVANS
Adoption No.
FOR THE ADOPTION OF: Asher Devon Evans year of birth 2017
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: Andrew Balleau and Sasha Evans
By order of the court for service by publication dated 7/17/2018, you are hereby notified that on 5/24/2018, PETITIONERS Richard Stan Evans and Sarah Helen Evans filed PETITION FOR ADOPTION against you. You are required to file with the clerk of the Superior Court, and to serve upon plaintiff’s attorney, Sarah Riedel, 5607 Anson Ave, Eastman, GA 31023 an answer in writing within 30 days.
Witness, the Honorable C. Michael Johnson, judge of Superior Court of Dodge County.
This 24th day of July, 2018.
Sarah Riedel
1004
CONDEMNATIONS
GPN 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on July 10, 2018, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
FOUR HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS ($470.00) in United States Currency, Antique Silver and Gold Coins in plastic tote (estimated value: $10,000.00), Antique License Plates (estimated value: $1,500.00)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 1st day of August, 2018.
Nicolas Parkerson
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
Trey Williams
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of HARRIET G. SMITH, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 15th day of August, 2018.
MARLO SMITH
Administrator,
Estate of HARRIET G. SMITH
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF BENJAMIN A. HORNE
All creditors of the Estate of BENJAMIN A. HORNE are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 14th day of August, 2018.
THURMON A. HORNE,
Executor of the Estate of
BENJAMIN A. HORNE,
DECEASED
THURMON A. HORNE
263 Pine Bluff Road
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF LAYFATTE P. HORNE
All creditors of the Estate of LAYFATTE P. HORNE are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 14th day of August, 2018.
THURMON A. HORNE,
Executor of the
Estate OF LAYFATTE P. HORNE, Deceased
THURMON A. HORNE
263 Pine Bluff Road
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the ESTATE of BYRON DOUGLAS CHANCEY, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 21st day of August, 2018.
Estate of BYRON DOUGLAS CHANCEY
CONNIE M. CHANCEY, Executor
1959 Spanish Oaks Dr. S.
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
MARGARET GREER EVANS
Attorney at Law
State Bar No. 488189
478-272-2885
1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
GPN 10
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
H.R., DOB: 01/25/2012
J.B., DOB: 11/11/2014
Minor Children
Case No.: 045-18J-3256
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: NIGEL BROWN, DEREK DUPREE, and ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS, and OTHERS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE MINOR CHILD NAMED ABOVE BORN TO DENESHA ROBINSON ON THE DATES ABOVE.
By ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION dated March 2, 2018, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of DODGE County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS filed on March 15, 2018, by the DODGE County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations are that the children are dependent children and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the children unless the rights of the parents are terminated. THE COURT HEARING OF YOUR CASE HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR NOVEMBER 13, 2018, AT 1:30 P.M., AT THE DODGE COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN EASTMAN, GEORGIA.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the children and not be entitled to object to the termination of their rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the children; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of DODGE County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at 478-374-2871.
WITNESS the Honorable STEPHANIE BURTON, Judge of said court, this the 30th day of August, 2018.
RHETT WALKER, Clerk
(Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
DODGE County, Georgia
1011
FORECLOSURES
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from ROSALIND MARIE DIXON to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR QUICKEN LOANS INC., dated June 30, 2014, recorded July 16, 2014, in Deed Book 762, Page 104, Dodge County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of Sixty-One Thousand Four Hundred and 00/100 dollars ($61,400.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to Quicken Loans Inc., there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Dodge County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN OCTOBER, 2018, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, TOGETHER WITH TWO-STORY BRICK DWELLING LOCATED THEREON, LYING AT THE SOUTHEASTERLY INTERSECTION OF 9TH AVENUE ALSO KNOWN AS ROCKY SPRINGS ROAD, AND PALM DRIVE, FURTHER IDENTIFIED AS PART OF LOTS 9 AND 8 OF HILLCREST HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY THEREOF PREPARED BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, SURVEYOR, ON NOVEMBER 21, 1986, WHICH PLAT IS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 22, PAGE 53, CLERK`S OFFICE, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT, IS INCORPORATED HEREIN IN AID OF THIS DESCRIPTION AND ALL LEGAL PURPOSES DESCRIBED THEREON AS PARCEL A AND PARCEL B, BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY MARGIN OF 9TH AVENUE WITH THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY MARGIN OF PALM DRIVE, WHICH POINT IS MARKED BY AN IRON PIN AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING THUS ESTABLISHED, RUN THENCE ALONG THE MARGIN OF 9TH AVENUE NORTH 46 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 80.13 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, RUN THENCE SOUTH 41 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG PROPERTY OF MULLIS A DISTANCE OF 63.72 FEET TO A POINT, RUN THENCE NORTH 48 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 2.10 FEET TO A POINT, RUN THENCE SOUTH 41 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 8.20 FEET TO A POINT RUN THENCE SOUTH 48 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 2.10 FEET TO A POINT, CONTINUE THENCE SOUTH 41 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 96.80 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET ON THE NORTHWESTERLY MARGIN OF AN ALLEY, RUN THENCE ALONG SAID ALLEY SOUTH 47 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 44 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 76.77 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE MARGIN OF PALM DRIVE, RUN THENCE ALONG SAID PALM DRIVE NORTH 42 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 19 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 167.33 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT BOUNDED NORTHWESTERLY BY 9TH AVENUE, SOUTHWESTERLY BY PALM DRIVE, NORTHEASTERLY BY PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY MULLIS AND SOUTHEASTERLY BY AN ALLEY.
SAID LEGAL DESCRIPTION BEING CONTROLLING, HOWEVER THE PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 723 9TH AVE, EASTMAN, GA 31023.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
TO THE BEST OF THE KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE OWNER AND PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS ROSALIND MARIE DIXON, OR TENANTS(S).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: QUICKEN LOANS INC., LOSS MITIGATION DEPT., 635 WOODWARD AVE., DETROIT, MI 48226, TELEPHONE NUMBER: (800) 508-0944.
QUICKEN LOANS INC.
as Attorney in Fact for
ROSALIND MARIE DIXON
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact:
Rubin Lublin, LLC,
3145 Avalon Ridge Place
Suite 100
Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992
Case No. QKN-18-04083-1
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by MICHAEL JACKSON and TRACIE JACKSON to BANK OF EASTMAN dated March 26, 2007, recorded in Deed Book 569, Page 316, Clerk’s Office, DODGE Superior Court, conveying the after-described property to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Promissory Note”) from MICHAEL A. JACKSON and TRACIE Y. JACKSON to BANK OF EASTMAN dated October 10, 2013, in the original principal amount of THIRTY-ONE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED TWENTY-SIX AND 90/100 DOLLARS ($31,626.90) with interest thereon as set forth therein, and amended by that Debt Modification Agreement, dated October 11, 2016 (the “Modification Agreement”), (the Promissory Note and Modification Agreement are collectively referred to as “the Note”). BANK OF EASTMAN being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY OF OCTOBER, 2018, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING A PORTION OF THE LAND LOT NUMBER 38 IN SAID DISTRICT AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HERMAN AVENUE, SAID POINT BEING LOCATED 191 FEET IN A NORTHEAST DIRECTION FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF SAID SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF HERMAN AVENUE WITH THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF LOT NUMBER 38, AS MEASURED ALONG SAID SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE RUN ALONG SAID SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE NORTH 45 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 45 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL IN ACCORDANCE WITH A PLAT OF SURVEY DATED OCTOBER 4, 1972, AS PREPARED BY CAREY E. TREADWELL, GEORGIA R.L.S. NO. 1538, SAID PLAT BEING OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 163; AND SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR A DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney’s fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN located at the business address of 100 E. GREENE STREET, MILLEDGEVILLE, GEORGIA 31061, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Bank of Eastman can be contacted through the following representative: WILLIAM J. LAW, OREO/COLLECTIONS OFFICER, 100 E. GREENE STREET, P.O. BOX 1990, MILLEDGEVILLE, GEORGIA 31061, (478) 453-2265.
BANK OF EASTMAN
as Attorney-in-Fact for
MICHAEL JACKSON AND
TRACIE JACKSON
KIM H. STROUP, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from DAVID BRYANT GODFREY to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC AS NOMINEE FOR RENASANT BANK, dated December 31, 2015, recorded January 6, 2016, in Deed Book 801, Page 261, Dodge County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of Seventy-Three Thousand Five Hundred Twenty-One and 00/100 dollars ($73,521.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Dodge County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in October, 2018, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING A PORTION OF LAND LOT NUMBER 339, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGIN AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE MILAN-CHAUNCEY ROAD WHICH IS 1169 FEET (ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE) NORTHEAST OF THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE WITH THE SOUTHWEST LAND LOT LINE OF LAND LOT NUMBER 339, THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT, AS ESTABLISHED, SOUTH 57 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST 234.76 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 34 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 50 SECONDS EAST 640.16 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 39 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 25 SECONDS EAST 82.76 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 48 DEGREES 01 MINUTE 05 SECONDS WEST 244.09 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LOCATED ON SAID ROAD RIGHT OF WAY LINE; THENCE ALONG SAID ROAD RIGHT OF WAY LINE IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION 723 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THE FOLLOWING PLATS ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE; PLATS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 10, PAGE 163; PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 62; PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 246; PLAT BOOK 8, PAGE 57, AND PLAT BOOK 23, PAGE 12, ALL IN THE DODGE COUNTY RECORDS.
LESS AND EXCEPT: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 339 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 0.414 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: TO LOCATE THE BEGINNING POINT, START AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD #241 AND THE SOUTHEASTERN RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD #344 (A/K/A MILAN-CHAUNCEY ROAD), THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHEASTERN RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD #344 SOUTH 46 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 38 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 540.15 FEET; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE SOUTH 40 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 59 SECONDS WEST A CHORD DISTANCE OF 772.97 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT, AS ESTABLISHED, SOUTH 53 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 11 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 97.83 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 29 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 159.62; THENCE NORTH 67 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 54 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 111.43 FEET TO SAID SOUTHEASTERN RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD #344; THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE NORTH 32 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 41 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 19.50 FEET; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE NORTH 33 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST A CHORD DISTANCE OF 166.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; ALL AS MORE PARTICULARLY SET FORTH AND DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY BY GRADY BONEY, G.R.L.S. #2460, DATED MAY 27, 2005, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 51, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS, SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE.
SAID LEGAL DESCRIPTION BEING CONTROLLING, HOWEVER THE PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 507 MILAN CHAUNCEY ROAD, CHAUNCEY, GA 31011.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
TO THE BEST OF THE KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE OWNER AND PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS DAVID BRYANT GODFREY, OR TENANTS(S).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: M & T Bank, Loss Mitigation Dept., 1100 WEHRLE DRIVE, WILLIAMSVILLE, NY 14221, Telephone Number: 1-800-724-1633.
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC
as Attorney in Fact for
DAVID BRYANT GODFREY
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact:
Rubin Lublin, LLC,
3145 Avalon Ridge Place
Suite 100
Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: 877-813-0992
Case No. MTB-18-04306-1
GPN 11
Notice of Sale Under Power
State of Georgia
County of DODGE
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by JAMES E WADLEY AND GAIL S WADLEY to FORD CONSUMER FINANCE COMPANY INC , dated 12/30/1994, and Recorded on 01/18/1995 as Book No. 244 and Page No. 513, DODGE County, Georgia records, as last assigned to WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR HILLDALE TRUST (the Secured Creditor), by assignment, conveying the after‑described property to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $47,500.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the DODGE County Courthouse within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN OCTOBER, 2018, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LOT OF LAND NO. 75 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING A PORTION OF TRACT III AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SURVEY PREPARED BY WILLIAM P. JOHNSON, G.R.L.S. DATED AUGUST 17, 1985, AS REVISED, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE CENTER LINE OF OLD GEORGIA HIGHWAY NO. 30 THAT IS LOCATED 800.10 FEET FROM THE INTERSECTION OF SAID CENTER LINE WITH THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LOT, ALSO BEING IN DODGE‑TELFAIR LINE, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGIN
NING RUN IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 3 DEGREES 8 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 214.18 FEET; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 85 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 36 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 235.10 FEET; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 9 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 15 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 60.58 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 88 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 05 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 113.31 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LOCATED AT TRACT II AS SHOWN ON SAID PLAT; THENCE RUN IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 1 DEGREE 47 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 180 FEET TO THE CENTER LINE OF SAID OLD GEORGIA HIGHWAY NO. 30; THENCE RUNNING ALONG THE CENTER LINE OF SAID OLD GEORGIA HIGHWAY NO. 30 IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 377.99 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.74 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN IN THE NAME OF JAMES AND GAIL WADLEY ON SAID PLAT, AS MODIFIED.
ORIGINAL TRACT NO. III AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT MADE BY WILLIAM P. JOHNSON, DATED AUGUST 17, 1985, HAVING BEEN DIVIDED INTO TWO PARCELS, ONE PARCEL CONTAINING 1.74 ACRES AND THE OTHER PARCEL CONTAINING 1.75 ACRES.
THE PARTY OF THE FIRST PART RESERVES FOR HIMSELF, AND HIS SUCCESSORS IN TITLE TO SUCH OTHER LANDS LOCATED IN TRACT III AN EASEMENT 30 FEET IN WIDTH RUNNING ALONG THE EAST LINE OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED HEREINABOVE FOR ROAD PURPOSES ONLY.
IT IS THE UNCONDITIONAL AND ABSOLUTE INTENTION(S) OF THE GRANTOR(S) NAMED HEREIN THE MANUFACTURED HOME IDENTIFIED HEREIN SHALL REMAIN PERMANENTLY IN ITS PLACE ON THE REALTY DESCRIBED HEREIN AS OF THE DATE OF THIS SECURITY DEED AND SAID MANUFACTURED HOME IS A FIXTURE WHICH CONSTITUTES A PART OF THE REALTY DESCRIBED HEREIN. FURTHER GRANTOR(S) NAMED HEREIN CERTIFY AND ACKNOWLEDGE SAID MANUFACTURED HOME IS, AS OF THE DATE OF THIS SECURITY DEED, PERMANENTLY AFFIXED AND ATTACHED TO THE REALTY DESCRIBED HEREIN.
ALSO, ALL MY RIGHT, TITLE AND INTEREST IN AND TO A 1994 GRAND MANOR MANUFACTURED HOUSE HAVING AN IDENTIFICATION NUMBER OF GAGMIDO150‑A&B.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. Because the debt remains in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR HILLDALE TRUST holds the duly endorsed Note and is the current assignee of the Security Deed to the property. FAY SERVICING LLC, acting on behalf of and, as necessary, in consultation with WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR HILLDALE TRUST (the current investor on the loan), is the entity with the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the loan. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44‑14‑162.2, FAY SERVICING LLC may be contacted at: FAY SERVICING LLC, 440 S. LASALLE ST., 20TH FLOOR, CHICAGO, IL 60605, 800‑495‑7166. Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44‑14‑162.2, the secured creditor is not required to amend or modify the terms of the loan.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY/PARTIES IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY KNOWN AS 195 LEE ST, MILAN, GEORGIA 31060 IS/ARE: JAMES E WADLEY AND GAIL S WADLEY OR TENANT/TENANTS.
Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, covenants, etc.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9‑13‑172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,
D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS
TRUSTEE FOR HILLDALE TRUST
as Attorney in Fact for
JAMES E WADLEY AND
GAIL S WADLEY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
00000007432206
BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TURNER & ENGEL, LLP
4004 Belt Line Road
Suite 100
Addison, Texas 75001
Telephone: 972-341‑5398
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
GPN 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of JEFFERY NEAL LISTER,
Deceased
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
Estate No.: P18-9153
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
PROBATE COURT
TO: All Interested Persons:
TONYA L. KEMP has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of JEFFERY NEAL LISTER, deceased, of said County. The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted.
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 3, 2018.All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/Al McCranie,
Probate Judge
Dodge County
PO Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-377
