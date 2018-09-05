Charles Bradley Howell, age 29, of a Helena address is now being held in the Dodge County jail after the Georgia State Patrol charged him as being the driver of the fatal accident that took the lives of three adults, Jonathan Long, age 37, and Alicia Cherry, age 35, both of Milan, and Casey Kroesser, age 30, of Eastman and Kroesser’s unborn child on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.
Howell was air lifted from the scene and transported to Navicent Health in Macon because of injuries sustained from the accident.
In the August 29 edition of The Dodge County News, it was reported that Howell had warrants against him for three counts of vehicular homicide and one warrant for feticide.
Howell was released from Navicent Health in Macon on Sunday, August 26, 2018. He was picked up by Dodge County deputies on Wednesday, August 29 and taken to the Dodge County Law Enforcement Center to be booked.
Howell has 13 charges against him because of the accident. Those include: three counts of homicide by vehicle in first degree, a felony; one count of feticide by vehicle – first degree, a felony; fleeing and eluding an officer, a felony; one count of expired or no driver’s license; one count of failure to maintain lane; one count of speeding in excess of maximum limits (state speed and zone limits); one count of passing in no passing zone; one count of seat belt violation; one count of passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic; driving under the influence and reckless driving.
As of September 4, 2018, Howell is still incarcerated in the Dodge County Law Enforcement Center and no bond had been set.
Man is charged with 13 counts in fatality wreck
