Random thoughts

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, September 5. 2018
Comments (0)
Conservative policies produce great results, so the Democrats resort to misusing “monkeying” around as a verb. They attempt to keep the focus off the booming economy while attacking Ron DeSantis with nonsensical charges. That’s an old expression – nothing new or sinister there.
I’ll always remember John McCain giving Americans a final thumbs down in maybe his last Senate vote, vanquishing the Republican attempt to rid ourselves of Obamacare (socialized medicine) permanently. He was always there when the liberals needed him.
Just here to do jobs Americans won’t do? Your tax dollars at work: “More than half of foreign refugees are on taxpayer funded food stamps.”
Breitbart.com writer John Binder  8-14-18  
“Leftists are too stupid to enjoy the Trump presidency.”
Miranda Dawson on TheBlackSphere.net  8-14-18     
Anyone know where I can get a pair of Big Baller $500 basketball shoes? You can’t beat that price, can you. Whatever happened to U.S. Keds – remember those? I like Asics shoes at discount stores such as Ross. I have flat feet and Asics always has good arch support and I add a support insert for casual shoes.
“If Mueller is the strategic genius that every liberal journalist wants you to believe, shouldn’t he have assembled a team more bipartisan in appearance? ”
Tim Graham on Newsbusters.org
You can check out Fact-checking the fact-checkers on Newsbusters.org. Fact checkers leans left, claims to be nonpartisan. Newsbusters.org admits up front that it is a conservative site. Snopes.com is a liberal site, TruthorFiction.com is far more trustworthy.
Senator Pocahontas Warren (Leftwing loser-Massachusetts) doesn’t like her name change, does she.
Republican turnout in Florida’s 6th Congressional District: Republicans, 77%, Democrats, 58%.
Remember Republicans vote Tuesday November 7, Democrats vote Wednesday November 8.

Boycott-Liberalism.com says the Top 3 Boycotts are: #1 Starbucks, #2 NFL, #3 CNN/MSNBC. You should check out this great site – look up your favorite stars and businesses. They have a list of 100 good folks and 100 bad ones.
Football games take three hours to watch some 12 minutes of action, some claim. I though it had some 20 minutes of action. I got tired of sitting in the stands in Athens, only about 45 miles from where I live, through seemingly endless delays for television commercials. Years ago. I see it better on TV, cheaper too, comfortable chair, big screen and the Georgia radio announcers are great (Scott Howard and Eric Zeier) so I turn off the volume on my TV set. Yes, I get up and walk around during commercial breaks.
A book I want to read: “Licensed to Lie” by Sidney Powell, former federal prosecutor.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: FightMusic.com, SidneyPowell.com, Sobran.com, CanadaFreePress.com, VDare.com, HermanCain.com, LarryElder.com, LifeZette.com, HotAir.com, TheoSpark.net, DodgeCountyNews.com  (of course!), NewsLegit.com, LewRockwell.com, ZeroHedge.com, TimTebow.com, PamTebow.com, ForLibertyNews.com, ComicallyIncorrect.com, GrrrGraphics.com, GorrellArt.com, Unz.com, Whatfinger.com, DailyKenn.com, RonPaulForums.com, RicEdelman.com, AnnCoulter.com, IlanaMercer.com.
Bumper sticker of the day: Fund the Wall, Y’all!
Surprise – the incoming president of Mexico is another leftwing populist.
“Multiculturalism has made us so tolerant that we tolerate the intolerant.”
Geert Wilders on AngryWhiteDude.com
I miss Angry White Dude, who has disappeared from the Internet. He is one funny, smart and talented guy.
One vote for Fifties rock - Joe laments the decline of rock and casts his vote Fifties rock. “…I know what I like: Fifties rock. It was a joyful sound, music a Richard Nixon or Joe McCarthy could snap his fingers to.”
Joseph Sobran    Sobran.com
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News