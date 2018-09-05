Conservative policies produce great results, so the Democrats resort to misusing “monkeying” around as a verb. They attempt to keep the focus off the booming economy while attacking Ron DeSantis with nonsensical charges. That’s an old expression – nothing new or sinister there.
I’ll always remember John McCain giving Americans a final thumbs down in maybe his last Senate vote, vanquishing the Republican attempt to rid ourselves of Obamacare (socialized medicine) permanently. He was always there when the liberals needed him.
Just here to do jobs Americans won’t do? Your tax dollars at work: “More than half of foreign refugees are on taxpayer funded food stamps.”
Breitbart.com writer John Binder 8-14-18
“Leftists are too stupid to enjoy the Trump presidency.”
Miranda Dawson on TheBlackSphere.net 8-14-18
Anyone know where I can get a pair of Big Baller $500 basketball shoes? You can’t beat that price, can you. Whatever happened to U.S. Keds – remember those? I like Asics shoes at discount stores such as Ross. I have flat feet and Asics always has good arch support and I add a support insert for casual shoes.
“If Mueller is the strategic genius that every liberal journalist wants you to believe, shouldn’t he have assembled a team more bipartisan in appearance? ”
Tim Graham on Newsbusters.org
You can check out Fact-checking the fact-checkers on Newsbusters.org. Fact checkers leans left, claims to be nonpartisan. Newsbusters.org admits up front that it is a conservative site. Snopes.com is a liberal site, TruthorFiction.com is far more trustworthy.
Senator Pocahontas Warren (Leftwing loser-Massachusetts) doesn’t like her name change, does she.
Republican turnout in Florida’s 6th Congressional District: Republicans, 77%, Democrats, 58%.
Remember Republicans vote Tuesday November 7, Democrats vote Wednesday November 8.
Random thoughts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)