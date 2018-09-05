Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Like anything else now a days in the world and even our own country, so much has been watered down from standards in once elite units in our military. Females were able begin serving in army green berets and even the navy seals by lowering the physical rigors for political expediency or better known as “political correctness”. Thank you Barrack Obama.
Well apparently, even God’s word is going to take one for the team if our friends the Catholics have something to say about it as the Roman Catholic are becoming more liberal than other churches. Since Francis became the Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, this denomination of faith seems more liberal than any other church. Consider the actions recently, as the Pope seeks to abolish the death penalty. The Pope says “that life is sacred and even when a person has committed a heinous crime, the state should not execute him or her.” Other teachings by Pope Francis have also watered down the gospel. For example, he the Pope wants to include those who are atheist when they pass away to enter into heaven. Also, the Pope tells those who continue in same sex sin that God will accept them and now he includes unrepentant murders to think they will gain entrance to heaven.
Well Mr. Pope, my degree is not in theology, but even this hey seed hick from Dodge County can discern the written word from our Creator. In both the Old and New Testament is replete with canonical text by God’s own mouth that “Whosoever sheds man’s blood by man shall his blood be shed, for the image of God made He man” (Genesis 9:6) The Pope may think that since Christ came, this longer applies. Last time I checked God’s word this New Testament scripture comes to mind that is still in effect. “For he is the minister of God for good. (speaking of those in authority over us.) But if you do that which is evil, be afraid, for he bears not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that does evil”. (Rom.13:4) The really terrible thing about murder is that it strikes at the very image of God in man which makes it of vital importance to God. I seriously doubt that God has not changed His mind about what He expects of man. Scripture says “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, today and forever” (Heb13:8) Yes, Christ nullified the ritual, ceremonial and dietary laws because He came to fill them, but His righteous principles have not changed. No, this is not college anymore where some professors graded you on the “Bell curve” God will give you a flat pass or fail. So, don’t listen to this guy with the cone hat and funny shoes, listen to God.
The old saying comes to mind. “A wolf in sheep’s clothing, now, with this guy the Pope, a wolf in shepherd’s clothing and yes, we Baptist have our morons and creeps too!
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
Letter to the editor
