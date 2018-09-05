Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
After a hard-fought primary and runoff, Georgia Republicans have our nominee, Brian Kemp. I supported Brian in the past as member of the Kemp Capitol Club and eight years ago in his run for Secretary of State. Now is the time to unify behind Brian. He is a person we can trust, a bold leader who will put Georgians first.
Brian Kemp is a straight talking, conservative who will fight for us as Governor. Brian is a small businessman who started his first business 30 years ago with a shovel and a pickup. He has created hundreds of jobs throughout his business career. Kemp has a record of doing what he says he will do – both in business and public service. As Secretary of State, Brian visited all 159 counties in Georgia, so he understands the issues and challenges facing every corner of our state.
As governor, Brian Kemp will implement his 4-Point Plan to ensure a bright and promising future for Georgia families. Brian will make Georgia not just #1 for business but #1 for small business. He understands that small businesses make rural Georgia strong. From lowering taxes to keeping our families safe from violent criminals and gangs, Brian Kemp is the person we can trust to always put hardworking Georgians - not the special interests - first.
This election is critically important for our state and our future. Brian Kemp is the right person to build on the successes of Governors Perdue and Deal. He will work with the Georgia General Assembly to spur job creation, lower taxes and healthcare costs, and enhance educational outcomes.
I humbly ask you to join me in voting Kemp for Governor on November 6th.
Greg Kirk
Senator
Georgia Senate District 13
