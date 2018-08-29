Bad move, Arizona

If I could be Arizona’s governor and pick John McCain’s successor today I’d pick Dr. Kelli Ward. I heard Mark Davis, conservative Dallas talk host, subbing for Larry Elder going through a list of possible Arizona names today (August 27) and I did not hear Kelli Ward’s name. She ran against McCain in the 2016 Republican Primary and lost to McCain. Bad move, Arizona.
Where was the press when World War II hero, Marine pilot Joe Foss died on January 1, 2003? It went unmentioned. The Atlanta newspaper did not have a word about him. Look him up on the Internet. Joe Foss was a great American and a nice, modest guy. He had an amazing life story. He deserved better.
Amnesty in 1986 and 1996 did not have border security included. Since then it’s been a disaster. We don’t need to be the world’s flophouse.
“A nation of immigrants or a nation overrun?”
Sandi Rios   1-9-18
“People don’t trust you if you flap your lips about what happens behind closed doors.”
Laura Ingraham  1-8-18
The idea that Trump is softer on Russia than Obama is completely negated by reality. 
“Everything that liberals fantasized Joe McCarty was doing is being done now.”
Ann Coulter on VDare.co
Hyped as “conservative” by the medialeft: Bill Kristol, David Frum, David Brooks, George Will, John McCain, Nicole Wallace, Robert Mueller. They aren’t.
Robert Mueller runs a rigged witchhunt with an unlimited bank account - your taxes. He’s on a power trip.
Capitalism is great, crony capitalism is not, says Seamus Bruner, author of the new book Compromised. This book exposes the Comey and Mueller money trail. I’ve heard it was great.
When Howard Coble (R-North Carolina) first ran for Congress in 1984 he campaigned against the lucrative Congressional pension system. He refused to participate in it and did not draw a pension when he retired from Congress a couple of terms back. Dr. Ron Paul (R-Texas) called the system “immoral.” He also did not draw a pension when he retired from the House.
“Anything called a ‘Program’ is unconstitutional.”
Joseph Sobran   Sobran.com
Bumper sticker of the day: Obliterate Obamacare.
Marshall Miller
