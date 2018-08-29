Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Approximately six or seven years ago (I do not remember exactly), our county commissioners stepped up and began a recycling program wherein residents could recycle a number of items. This did not include everything recyclable, but it was a really good beginning. I, as well as many others, was very excited that we had, in this respect, joined those seeking to do something about the waste we create.
My first knowledge that we are no longer recycling was when I read Ms. Flannagan’s question to the county commissioners at their meeting reported in the Dodge County News the week of August 8, 2018. She asked when would we be able to begin recycling again.
That very same week I had taken two large bags of recyclables and the gentleman in charge of the station helped me put them in the recycle bin. I have since learned that anything in the recycle bin at that time was not recycled but sent with the other trash to a landfill. Needless to say, I was upset and concerned.
According to my county commissioner, we are now being charged to recycle and it costs less to just send everything to a landfill. It initially cost nothing but required us to take the recyclables to the recycling station. Then they began charging a fee and have since raised the fee. To me, this sounds like price gouging, simply because the options are limited. Regardless, it is a fact.
We are all stewards by appointment of God for all he has given us. The county commissioners are stewards of our monies. We all are stewards of God’s earth, but we treat it so casually. When we fail to obey God’s statutes and commands, we suffer consequences and this is what has happened.
We need to open our eyes and look at what we have failed to do. What we do identifies who we are and who we are determines what we do. So, we ask ourselves, “Who am I”?
Do we abide by our laws and regulations; do we throw trash out car windows onto the streets and roadsides; do we put items that should go elsewhere at the dumpsters; are we guilty of putting out animals—to live or die? Have we lost all compassion? If we have animals, they are our responsibility not someone else’s. It is for sure they cannot care for themselves.
Please let us care about our world, our country, out state and our county. Let’s treat our county with respect. It belongs to us and how it looks and functions is a reflection on what we do, and us—who we are. Our children and grandchildren deserve our being responsible and we should set the example in this as in all things.
This is not just the county commissioners’ problem; it is our problem. We created the problem and we are responsible for correcting it. The county should not have to put up fences and hire guards (with out tax money) just so we can have somewhere to take our household trash. As grown individuals we should be intelligent enough to know right is right and wrong is wrong and behave as such.
My county commissioner is an ethical, intelligent, caring person who sought election hoping to make a difference in our county. Our county commissioner cannot control the residents of the county, but they can control the decisions they make by prioritizing according to God’s standards. Nevertheless, it takes all of us to truly make a difference. Remember, every good and perfect gift is from God and we praise Him for those gifts by our actions.
Jackie Strickland
Letter to the editor
