Dear editor,
This letter is not a complaint, but an accolade for the staff of Dodge County Hospital Emergency Room. Recently, I was admitted for treatment and I could not have asked for any better.
Dr. Parikh gave me the impression he was fully dedicated and attentive to my needs. When he spoke with me, he spoke in a way, which assured me I was in good hands.
Registered Nurse Amber seemed to be aware of everything going on in the ER. I believe she was classified rightly as charge nurse. As I was being wheeled in on a stretcher I shouted jokingly, “I want a nurse who is both pretty and sweet.” She was the one.
Licensed Practical Nurse Max stayed close to me almost all the time, about seven or eight hours. He had the duty of drawing my blood, giving me all kinds of medicine shots and acted as a gofer. I asked Max how long he had been doing this work. He took a deep breath and said, “Thirty-four years.” He took another deep breath and said, “They have let me stay this long not because of my brilliant knowledge. They have let me stay because of my good looks.” He has a great sense of humor.
X-Ray Technician Summer came to take pictures of my insides. I mention her due to a big wide smile, sweet words and overall beauty.
Manager Miranda gave me a clear understanding of how the staff can carry out their various jobs as they work together as a professional team.
Others are also necessary for such an operation. I wish there was time and space to give a deep and sincere thank you.
Joe Stevens
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)