Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
To the good citizens of Dodge and surrounding counties, what is wrong in America when children cannot sell Kool-Aid at roadside stands to raise money for a just cause as well as our athletes not being able to sell t-shirts for a just cause? Why are one or two individual’s feelings more important than the majority? If you do not like something you do not have to participate, purchase or attend. That does not give you the right or privilege to deprive me or anyone else of the privilege to choose if we buy or participate.
It was stated in the news article, the sale of the t-shirts was a violation of separation of church and state. This is not true based on the fact that the state was neither promoting nor selling the t-shirts.
These shirts were being sold by choice to raise money to support the particular sport they are involved in. Were they forced to sell them? No, we encourage our children to work for what they want, but when they do, someone comes along and says, “I do not like that”. So, to protect your right, you are willing to violate mine?
Reference the first amendment to the constitution—Pride; one, a sense of one’s own proper dignity or value, self respect; two, pleasure or satisfaction taken in an achievement, a possession, or an association; three, a cause or source of pleasure or satisfaction, the best of a group or class; four, the most successful or thriving condition.
These shirts represent pride in our flag, in our freedom of religion, guaranteed by the United States Constitution and in our local school.
A quote from the preamble to the constitution, “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish a common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish the constitution for the United States of America.”
The first amendment to the U.S. Constitution of only 27 amendments approved throughout our 250-year history. Congress shall make no law, respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof: or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or of the right of the people to peaceable assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
The U.S. Constitution guarantees us freedom of religion not freedom from religion. Have a little bit of pride and support our children. Quit complaining about your feelings being hurt.
I am not sorry that these things offend you because they do not offend me. I am proud to be a U.S. citizen and the rights it affords me.
Ken Little
Veteran USAF
Letter to the editor
