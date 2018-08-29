One man, two women and an unborn infant were killed after the car in which they were passengers left the roadway and hit several trees.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Charles Bradley Howell, age 29, of Helena, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic EXL east on Georgia 46 (Soperton Road) near Lester Saunders Road. Howell was attempting to elude a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy and was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Howell failed to maintain his lane, traveling across the centerline into oncoming traffic. He then overcorrected and ran off the roadway into the right hand ditch. The vehicle then struck a large oak tree on the front driver’s side. The vehicle then rotated and overturned striking several more trees before coming to rest in the ditch. Howell, Jonathan Long, age 37, of Milan and Casey Kroesser, age 30, of Eastman, were thrown from the vehicle after impact. Alicia Cherry, age 35, of Milan was not thrown from the vehicle.
Long, Cherry, Kroesser, and her unborn infant, all died from the accident.
The accident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 22. Georgia 46 was shut down to traffic for several hours due to the crash.
An Air Evac helicopter flew Howell from the scene to Navicent Health hospital in Macon.
The Georgia State Patrol has since sworn our warrants for three counts of vehicular homicide and one warrant for feticide for Howell. The warrants are expected to be served as soon as Howell is released from the hospital.
Three people and an unborn infant lost their lives in a car crash that happened on the Soperton Road. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)
Updated: Three die in car crash
Trackbacks
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
I feel bad for the first responders that get traumatized by responding to such horrific scenes.