Proves Skills

Wednesday, August 29. 2018
Dodge County Lady Indians’ Jacey Dowdy (#24) proves she is a star as a catcher and when she takes hold of her bat during last week’s games for the Lady Indians. Dowdy’s swing was mighty and hard.(Photo by Kim Dowdy)
