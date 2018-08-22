Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
In reference to the Dodge County newspaper, which was published on August 15, 2018 issue about a t-shirt controversy to be used as a fundraising activity were good, but not with the language used to raise funds.
We have a student handbook that informs our students and parents on what should happen if they break one of these policies or rules such as: praying in school, saying bless you Jesus, kneeling in the classroom to pray, no gold teeth, no t-shirts with vulgar or suggestive advertisements or any inflammatory, suggestive or racial inappropriate writing period.
No, we do not kneel at the cross in school. Do we know which school religion requires you to kneel at the cross? It is their right we cannot kneel at school to pray, we cannot repeat the Lord’s prayer in school and so Dodge County students at any school or school activity should not wear this t-shirt. We should be showing pride with love, without starting division among our students and our community.
Pride with love, not all about money. It is how we do things. We must think things through before we act. With all the negativism around our school we need to come together as God people and do what is right for our children. Pray for all of our children, leaders, schools, local government and ourselves as well.
Do we know what the rules in the student school handbook say? If we do not know maybe we have people working in the wrong place. If we are not going to enforce all the rules in the handbook why have a student handbook? It appears we want to pick and choose the rules we want to follow.
We as parents, grandparents, guardians and taxpayers expect the board of education to hold all employees of the Dodge County school system responsible to do the right thing for our children. If the board is hiring people who cannot do the job it is time we make changes best for our students. We know that time is changing, but it should be changing for the better.
We have read this issue over and over, but nowhere in this article does it say anything about educating our children and grandchildren in a safe environment. We should think about the future, safety and education of our children and not doing things to separate them.
We must have compassion for all students and staff. We as citizens must pray for our school system and be sincere and mean it from our heart, not just your lip service or for show.
John Battle Sr., Airborne
Retired Military
