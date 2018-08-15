Readies Bat

Posted by
Admin
in Sports
Wednesday, August 15. 2018
Comments (0)
Amber Maxwell plants her feet and readies her bat to make a big swing for the Lady Indians during last week’s softball season openers in Dodge County. (Photo by Kim Dowdy)
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News