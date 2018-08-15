Offensive T-shirt?

Updated: T-shirt fundraiser causes controversy

Wednesday, August 15. 2018
By Becky Holland
Should a t-shirt, intended as a fundraiser for a school-affiliated group, with religious and political implications, be allowed to be sold as a representation of a whole school or team or for all supporters of said school or team?
A group of community members in Dodge County don’t think so. A t-shirt with the images of a flag, the Dodge County High School Indians mascot, a cross and the words, ‘In Dodge County, we stand for the flag, kneel for the cross … That’s Indian pride,’ was set to be sold as a fundraiser for the competition and football cheerleading squads at Dodge County High School.
Lisa Hartley, of Heart of Georgia Signs and Tee’s, designed the shirt. Hartley told The Dodge County News on Monday in a phone interview, “I have been designing the cheerleaders’ t-shirts for several years now. They use the money for competition.”
Hartley said she normally presents the cheerleading sponsors with three t-shirt designs, and then “they pick what they want and approve it, and we make them.”
With the controversial t-shirt, Hartley said that she did it. “It was not meant to offend anyone or be racial. There was no hidden agenda in it.”
“For years, our football players have stood when the National Anthem is played, and they pray before the game. When a player gets hurt, they kneel. I considered that to mean that our Dodge County parents have raised their children right, and felt like it was respectful,” she added.
According to Hartley, she sent the design to Tammie Lewis. Lewis is one of the three cheerleading sponsors at the high school. “She showed it to Sheena Orange and Becky Colson. They are the other two sponsors, and they showed it to the girls. The girls started selling the shirts at the scrimmage game on Friday.”
And Hartley said, “That is when all the controversy began.”
As of Monday afternoon, the selling of the t-shirts by the Dodge County cheerleaders had stopped.
The controversy then escalated when images of the shirt were posted on the social media application Facebook.
Dodge Countians were divided on the appropriateness for the shirt to be sold by high school cheerleaders to represent the school and community.
Taelor Rye said, “As a Dodge County High (DCHS) graduate who was highly active in school affairs as a student, I’m disappointed in the lack of consideration that went into the design and distribution of the shirt. What may have been intended simply as a show of pride has greater implications beyond the surface level.”
He continued, “Surely, there was no ill intent behind the shirt, but the truth remains that it sends a message to students that not all are welcome – and that’s a message that I know DCHS doesn’t actually stand for. When I was a student at DCHS, I had many positive relationships with the school’s faculty and staff, many of which still hold strong today. Now, as a high school teacher myself, I have so much personal and professional respect for the faculty and staff at DCHS. Still, the shirt sends a message of exclusion, not inclusion, and someone should have been able to recognize that.”
Rye added, “People should keep in mind that purpose of the political protest that the shirt references (kneeling during the National Anthem) is to shed light on the injustices of police brutality, particularly toward Black people and other people of color – not to disrespect soldiers or veterans.”
Zane Gregory Taylor said, “A lot of people out there are just looking for a reason to complain…if the flag offends then stop reaping rewards that flag has provided you.”
Rye concluded, “I hope that everyone who does not see the problems with the design and distribution of the shirt can recognize that other perspectives exist and that they are valid. We should all work to be more empathetic, more compassionate, and more accepting.”
James Holland said, “Comparing patriotism or ‘standing for the flag’ to ‘kneeling at the cross’ is like comparing apples to oranges. Kneeling at the cross is a deeply personal issue where standing/kneeling at the flag has become a First Amendment issue.” Holland wondered, “How many of the people who have repeated the trending catch-phrase have actually knelt at the cross in the last 24 hours?”
Dodge County Board of Education member, Shirley Ikedionwu made a post on her Facebook page.
“It has come to my attention from several concerned citizens that a controversial shirt design was being sold through a school-affiliated organization, which gives the impression that such a message is endorsed and condoned by a school system,” Ikedionwu’s post read. “My heart is deeply saddened to learn that such a politically divisive shirt has been allowed in the Dodge County schools. This shirt is not only one-side, but offensive. I can’t imagine how our children would feel entering a place that is supposed to be welcoming and accepting of students from all walks of life, beliefs and perspectives, but instead they are faced with this type of exclusionary message.”
Ikedionwu continued, “I have contacted administrators in the school system, and at this point the shirt will no longer be sold.”
Of the shirt design, Crystal Velasquez, said, “I am a Dodge County grad. I don’t believe that any fundraiser with religious affiliation should be allowed in public schools. Cheerleading and football are not religions in public schools despite popular belief.”

She continued, “Not everyone practices the same religion. This is why prayer was taken out of school. Prayer should not be forced on anyone. Neither should the pledge of allegiance. Also, not acknowledging the reasons for the peaceful protests of the NFL players (kneeling) is continuing the problem. If I were still a student, I would gladly have knelt during the national anthem…even having sung it several times with the DCHS chorus.”
In a Facebook post, answering The Dodge County News’ questions about the t-shirt, Justin Kyle Haley wrote, “Public schools in the south have always had Christianity in schools and will continue to do so, It’s nothing new. I attend a lot of Fitzgerald football games where the fans proudly stand, home fans and opposing fans, before the game and have a prayer led by the pastor over the PA system. That is a good community with good people who come together on Friday night’s for football and the atmosphere. I left Dodge in 10th grade to attend Westfield in Perry. We had a 15 minute devotion every day and a mandatory bible class in order to graduate, I can only imagine the dislike people would have for Westfield just because of that. Being apart of that and growing up in a Christian household has made me who I am today and running a Christian based organization in Habitat for Humanity and our Dodge County Food Bank. We serve almost 200 kids through our backpack program, where kids can take home a backpack full of ready to eat food if the counselors see they may be in need because they are going hungry at home. Having Christ in school and programs we have can show the good and helping nature in our community
Peggy Peacock said, “This is my personal opinion on the shirts, but I don’t think the whole school board was even aware of an issue at all so how could a decision be made to stop the sell of the shirts just because a teacher had a problem with them?”
According to Dodge County Board of Education Chairman Rickey Hargrove, the board “did not ask for the fundraiser to be stopped.”
Peacock added, “I do feel that controversy like this is what hurts our town in attracting new businesses and industries. I chose not to purchase the shirts because I did not want to be in the middle of the controversy.”
She continued, “But I have nothing against those citizens who chose to purchase them. I choose to remain neutral and will pray for our county.”
Henry Evans said, “I see nothing wrong with the shirt if more people felt that way about what the shirt is saying, we would be a lot better off. You have some people out there that likes to keep things going just too draw attention too themselves.”
Matt Oxley said, “The shirt turns a school fundraiser for a sports team (the cheerleaders) into a political statement on a hot button issue that is incredibly divisive - to assume that everyone on the team or in the school would comply with this shirt’s message is obtuse and additionally racially divisive considering the topic.”
“Furthermore, it has a religious message which violates, directly, the Establishment Clause of the 1st Amendment - both excluding of non-religious students and cheerleaders as well as dangerous ground our school system has always tread upon due to an overconfidence in the homogeneity in the student body’s beliefs,” Oxley concluded.
Michele Poole said, “Only in Dodge County…my goodness, everybody just love one another and live life. It is too short to be bickering over a t-shirt.”
When asked about the shirt and sale, Dodge County Superintendent of Schools Michael Ward told The Dodge County News via phone interview on Monday, “It is my understanding that the fundraiser was for the competition and football cheerleaders, and that it was possibly a booster club fundraiser. I spoke with Dr. Long (Dodge County High School principal) and the t-shirt fundraiser had not come before her, and I know it didn’t come to the board.”
“It is also my understanding,” Ward said, “that they decided to pull the fundraiser in light of the controversy.”
Ward added, “We have just started a new school year, and are trying to have school and educate our students...that is our main focus.”
Hartley said that she is selling the t-shirt through her shop, Heart of Georgia Signs and Tees. In fact, she said, since the controversy began in Dodge County, she has had orders from Wilcox, Wheeler and Bleckley counties for the shirt design, and that Telfair County schools were waiting for approval.
#1 Allison Hughes Ross on 08/15/18 at 04:14 PM [Reply]
Are t shirts available for purchase? I would like to purchase a few if so
#2 Anonymous on 08/16/18 at 11:47 AM [Reply]
R u serious right now??? Dodge county is so lame ....y’all just have to find something to argue about It’s a dang T-shirt it doesn’t say anything or implicate any kind of racism and the lady on news fussing about it ain’t she is the one who went down with a former sheriff for vote buying lol
#3 mike lewis vietvet on 08/16/18 at 10:08 PM [Reply]
how do I order a stand for the flag shirt...disabled vet
