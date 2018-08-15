By Becky Holland
Should a t-shirt, intended as a fundraiser for a school-affiliated group, with religious and political implications, be allowed to be sold as a representation of a whole school or team or for all supporters of said school or team?
A group of community members in Dodge County don’t think so. A t-shirt with the images of a flag, the Dodge County High School Indians mascot, a cross and the words, ‘In Dodge County, we stand for the flag, kneel for the cross … That’s Indian pride,’ was set to be sold as a fundraiser for the competition and football cheerleading squads at Dodge County High School.
Lisa Hartley, of Heart of Georgia Signs and Tee’s, designed the shirt. Hartley told The Dodge County News on Monday in a phone interview, “I have been designing the cheerleaders’ t-shirts for several years now. They use the money for competition.”
Hartley said she normally presents the cheerleading sponsors with three t-shirt designs, and then “they pick what they want and approve it, and we make them.”
With the controversial t-shirt, Hartley said that she did it. “It was not meant to offend anyone or be racial. There was no hidden agenda in it.”
“For years, our football players have stood when the National Anthem is played, and they pray before the game. When a player gets hurt, they kneel. I considered that to mean that our Dodge County parents have raised their children right, and felt like it was respectful,” she added.
According to Hartley, she sent the design to Tammie Lewis. Lewis is one of the three cheerleading sponsors at the high school. “She showed it to Sheena Orange and Becky Colson. They are the other two sponsors, and they showed it to the girls. The girls started selling the shirts at the scrimmage game on Friday.”
And Hartley said, “That is when all the controversy began.”
As of Monday afternoon, the selling of the t-shirts by the Dodge County cheerleaders had stopped.
The controversy then escalated when images of the shirt were posted on the social media application Facebook.
Dodge Countians were divided on the appropriateness for the shirt to be sold by high school cheerleaders to represent the school and community.
Taelor Rye said, “As a Dodge County High (DCHS) graduate who was highly active in school affairs as a student, I’m disappointed in the lack of consideration that went into the design and distribution of the shirt. What may have been intended simply as a show of pride has greater implications beyond the surface level.”
He continued, “Surely, there was no ill intent behind the shirt, but the truth remains that it sends a message to students that not all are welcome – and that’s a message that I know DCHS doesn’t actually stand for. When I was a student at DCHS, I had many positive relationships with the school’s faculty and staff, many of which still hold strong today. Now, as a high school teacher myself, I have so much personal and professional respect for the faculty and staff at DCHS. Still, the shirt sends a message of exclusion, not inclusion, and someone should have been able to recognize that.”
Rye added, “People should keep in mind that purpose of the political protest that the shirt references (kneeling during the National Anthem) is to shed light on the injustices of police brutality, particularly toward Black people and other people of color – not to disrespect soldiers or veterans.”
Zane Gregory Taylor said, “A lot of people out there are just looking for a reason to complain…if the flag offends then stop reaping rewards that flag has provided you.”
Rye concluded, “I hope that everyone who does not see the problems with the design and distribution of the shirt can recognize that other perspectives exist and that they are valid. We should all work to be more empathetic, more compassionate, and more accepting.”
James Holland said, “Comparing patriotism or ‘standing for the flag’ to ‘kneeling at the cross’ is like comparing apples to oranges. Kneeling at the cross is a deeply personal issue where standing/kneeling at the flag has become a First Amendment issue.” Holland wondered, “How many of the people who have repeated the trending catch-phrase have actually knelt at the cross in the last 24 hours?”
Dodge County Board of Education member, Shirley Ikedionwu made a post on her Facebook page.
“It has come to my attention from several concerned citizens that a controversial shirt design was being sold through a school-affiliated organization, which gives the impression that such a message is endorsed and condoned by a school system,” Ikedionwu’s post read. “My heart is deeply saddened to learn that such a politically divisive shirt has been allowed in the Dodge County schools. This shirt is not only one-side, but offensive. I can’t imagine how our children would feel entering a place that is supposed to be welcoming and accepting of students from all walks of life, beliefs and perspectives, but instead they are faced with this type of exclusionary message.”
Ikedionwu continued, “I have contacted administrators in the school system, and at this point the shirt will no longer be sold.”
Of the shirt design, Crystal Velasquez, said, “I am a Dodge County grad. I don’t believe that any fundraiser with religious affiliation should be allowed in public schools. Cheerleading and football are not religions in public schools despite popular belief.”
Offensive T-shirt?
Updated: T-shirt fundraiser causes controversy
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)