Kelli Ward, D.O., running for the U.S. Senate to succeed retiring RINO Jeff Flake, says Senator Mitch McConnell should end the Senate filibuster rule and build the border wall. Dr. Ward appeared on Fox Business News and said “McConnell should end the filibuster rule and build the wall – or resign. Good for her. She has been endorsed by Senator Rand Paul and a bunch of other impressive conservatives. Arizona deserves better than the two Republican “moderates” now mis-serving the state. She would be an outstanding U.S. Senator. Go Kelli Ward! KelliWard.com – please check her out.
“According to the Media Research Center, broadcast television news coverage of President Trump was 90% negative in the first quarter of 2018. This is not an aberration for the negative news coverage has been constant since Donald Trump announced his presidential campaign on June 16, 2015.”
CanadaFGreePress.com Jeff Crouere
The Vanguard Index Fund has averaged 12% growth annually since its inception, so you can see one example of being way ahead with investments while keeping a long mortgage. Ric Edelman gives good financial advice and he lays out the reasons as he explains on his site RicEdelman.com.
“The law-abiding pay the profits from the immigration industry. Material and political, are privatized: the costs are socialized.
Ilana Mercer on IlanaMercer.com
I’ve never seen Ilana Mercer on Fox News or her column in a newspaper. She is one of the best commentators anywhere.
A good explanation of Donald Trump’s voter appeal: “He’s a man of action. He speaks in words that everybody understands. It’s a delightful thing to see.”
Henry McMaster, South Carolina’s then-Lt. Governor, now Governor, endorsing Donald Trump during the 2016 primaries. President Trump repaid the favor with a big rally for Gov. McMaster in South Carolina recently.
Elitist John McWhorter, an egghead linguistics professor from Columbia University sniffs that Donald Trump’s language is ‘”oddly adolescent” as he seeks to explain the president’s connection with voters. Obviously the prof is an ardent Trump-hater and can’t get over the 2016 election. When liberals win they tell us to get over it and wait for the next election. They never want to reciprocate. Crooked Hillary had plenty of support in the punditry class.
Please check her out
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)