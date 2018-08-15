Please check her out

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, August 15. 2018
Comments (0)
Kelli Ward, D.O., running for the U.S. Senate to succeed retiring RINO Jeff Flake, says Senator Mitch McConnell should end the Senate filibuster rule and build the border wall. Dr. Ward appeared on Fox Business News and said “McConnell should end the filibuster rule and build the wall – or resign. Good for her. She has been endorsed by Senator Rand Paul and a bunch of other impressive conservatives. Arizona deserves better than the two Republican “moderates” now mis-serving the state. She would be an outstanding U.S. Senator. Go Kelli Ward! KelliWard.com – please check her out.
“According to the Media Research Center, broadcast television news coverage of President Trump was 90% negative in the first quarter of 2018. This is not an aberration for the negative news coverage has been constant since Donald Trump announced his presidential campaign on June 16, 2015.”
CanadaFGreePress.com Jeff Crouere
The Vanguard Index Fund has averaged 12% growth annually since its inception, so you can see one example of being way ahead with investments while keeping a long mortgage. Ric Edelman gives good financial advice and he lays out the reasons as he explains on his site RicEdelman.com.
“The law-abiding pay the profits from the immigration industry. Material and political, are privatized: the costs are socialized.
Ilana Mercer on IlanaMercer.com
I’ve never seen Ilana Mercer on Fox News or her column in a newspaper. She is one of the best commentators anywhere.
A good explanation of Donald Trump’s voter appeal: “He’s a man of action. He speaks in words that everybody understands. It’s a delightful thing to see.”
Henry McMaster, South Carolina’s then-Lt. Governor, now Governor, endorsing Donald Trump during the 2016 primaries. President Trump repaid the favor with a big rally for Gov. McMaster in South Carolina recently.
Elitist John McWhorter, an egghead linguistics professor from Columbia University sniffs that Donald Trump’s language is ‘”oddly adolescent” as he seeks to explain the president’s connection with voters. Obviously the prof is an ardent Trump-hater and can’t get over the 2016 election. When liberals win they tell us to get over it and wait for the next election. They never want to reciprocate. Crooked Hillary had plenty of support in the punditry class.

A good description of the average Trump supporter: “perpetually disrespected by the media” says Laura Ingraham. I’ve always figured the media treated us like a bunch of Jacob Cohens. Jacob Cohen changed his name to Rodney Dangerfield.
Stacey Abrams, running for governor in Georgia now has the endorsement of B.H. Obama, former U.S.D. president, so this should supposedly push her to victory, as she claims to be ahead in the polls. Does anyone believe that? Maybe she should get the endorsement of the Communist Party USA, which endorsed Democrats for president in the last three elections and went two for three. No longer does the CPUSA run a candidate, they just tell their followers to vote Democrat. Brazen, aren’t they?
On August 2, Orlando talk host Bud Hedinger told us many Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees were still hanging around central Florida, living off U.S. taxpayer-paid hotel rooms. The free ride continues. I listen to Bud when I can at 1025WFLA.com from 6-9 a.m. on the Internet – highly recommended.
An index fund bought on election day 2016 would see your investment up some 38 percent as of 8-1-18.
“Former president Lyndon Johnson gets most of the blame for the Vietnam War. He deserves it. He was, of course, the leader of the Democratic Party, so its partisans like to pretend he did not exist, except when you start talking about Civil Rights.When Johnson left office in early 1969 the U.S.D. had 550,000 troops on the ground in South Vietnam and was bombing North Vietnam on a daily basis.”
William P. Meyers on iiipublishing.com 3-2-08
When MSNBC fired Pat Buchanan a few years back they claimed his views weren’t “appropriate for the national dialogue.”
“Intellectual: one who insists on learning the hard way.”
Joseph Sobran 7-3-10 column Sobran.com
Bumper sticker of the day: Insured By Smith & Wesson.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News