Letter to the editor

To Dodge County Law Enforcement Officers,
The Pine Barrens Volunteers Camp 2039, Sons of Confederate Veterans, express their gratitude and their support to our Law Enforcement teams. Thank you to Eastman Police Chief Becky Sheffield, Dodge County Sheriff Lynn Sheffield and all of the deputies who serve and protect. To show our appreciation, the Sons of Confederate Veterans has issued the following proclamation:
General Order 2018-01
Whereas, with the current vicious and despicable attacks being waged against the law enforcement officers around the country today, and
Whereas, law enforcement officers are the domestic protectors of our citizens, our society and our way of life, and
Whereas, responsible citizens have a moral duty to support the institutions and citizens who place their lives in peril every day so that our society can enjoy the rights, privileges and freedoms of citizens of a great republic which our forefathersand God provided us,
Now therefore, the following proclamation is hereby published to the Confederation:
Thursday, August the 16th of 2018 shall be proclaimed as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day by the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Camps, Brigades and Divisions are hereby highly encouraged to show their support to their local law enforcement officials on this day by any and all means appropriate on this day. We offer our most sincere thanks and appreciation to those who place their lives in the All Mighty’s favor on a daily basis protecting and serving the public.
By order of the Commander - in - Chief,
Paul C. Gramling, Jr.
Kim M. Beck
Brigade Commander, GA Division
Corey Harrelson
Commander, Camp 2039
And members of Pine Barrens Volunteers Camp 2039
