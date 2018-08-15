Updated: Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Against my better judgment, I am writing to address the Great Tee Shirt Debate going on in Dodge County. Like most people involved, I have an opinion about the shirt. However, I choose not to voice that opinion in your newspaper. Someone once said: “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion.” Someone else said: “Opinions are like [insert body part of your choosing]; everyone has one.” These statements are both true. However, greater than opinions are the core beliefs that are deeply engrained in us. They may have been taught to us by our parents. They may have been imparted to us by the Spirit of the Living God coming to dwell within us. They may be a result of the unique human experiences that each of us had growing up, our race, our religion, our socioeconomic status. They may be the result of the selfish human nature with which we were all born. They may be the result of basic standards of human decency that most of us possess. These beliefs are part of what makes us all different from one another. You will not change my core beliefs. I will not change your core beliefs. Only God can do that for a person. And while some of these core beliefs are absolutes worth staking our lives on, others are mere personal preferences that matter not in the grand scheme of things.
As I see it, our country is divided like we have not witnessed since the Civil War. From Washington, D.C. to Atlanta to Dodge County. We focus so much on the things that divide us from one another. Those in government have an agenda, which is to defeat their opponent at any cost. The ends justify the means. Their supporters fall right in line behind them. Tune in to CNN or Fox News depending on which way you lean and see the other side trashed. Meanwhile the people suffer. Lincoln was correct when echoing the words of Christ Himself in the Gospels that a house divided against itself cannot stand.
And like everything else, it eventually trickles down to Dodge County. We have poverty. We have fatherless children and struggling single mothers. We have a drug epidemic. We have numerous murders over the last few years. Our jails are filling. Our churches are closing. We wonder when we hear about the next mass shooting if it could happen here. We finally have industries in town looking for skilled workers, and we have a shortage of those. There are so many problems that we should be focused on solving, and yet we are focused on a tee shirt. On the one side, you have those who want to talk about bending a knee at the Cross-when the fact is the majority have not told anyone about Jesus in years and may not even know Him. On the other side, you have those on a crusade against everything Godly paired up with those who are just looking to be offended by something.

And now it has invaded one of my favorite things on this earth, Football Friday Nights. A time when, for three hours, all across this great nation of ours, in towns large and small, people from different backgrounds, come together for one common cause, to cheer on their boys and girls on the football team and the cheerleading squad, in the band and the ROTC color guard. For three hours in Dodge County there is no black, no white, no rich and no poor, no Republican, no Democrat, no religious differences. There are only Indians, Red and White Indians.
So now that I have managed to offend people on both sides of this important tee shirt debate, I implore you to let us all come together and accept the fact that there are many issues on which we will never agree. I may be right about some things. You may be right about others. We may both be wrong about some things. There will be some things to which there is not a right or wrong answer. But if we focus on what we have in common and not our differences, we can make Dodge County a better place to live for ourselves and all of our children.
When you see me at John M. Peacock Field at Memorial Stadium, I will be standing for the National Anthem being played by our band. The hair will be standing up on my neck, and I will have goose bumps like I always do. But if you feel led to stay seated or kneel, I will recognize that you have that right in this great country of ours and that you must feel very strongly about your convictions. I will still value our friendship and not judge you in any way. I will not have on one of the controversial tee shirts. But if you have your tee shirt on, I will recognize that you feel strongly about our flag and our anthem. I will recognize your right to express your love for those symbols. I will still value our friendship. I will not judge you in any way. And I hope that no one will be offended when we all yell: “Let’s Go Indians!”
Joey Marchant
#1 Matt Oxley on 08/15/18 at 10:40 AM [Reply]
I have a lot of respect for this position, especially the last paragraph Joey.
#2 Dodge County Indian for life on 08/16/18 at 10:19 AM [Reply]
Well Said!! Go Indians!!
#3 Lee Cannon on 08/16/18 at 01:45 PM [Reply]
Joey I could not have expressed my exact feelings on this matter as well as you did in this opinion. We have so many serious issues in our communities that need to be addressed, most of which we can all agree on. Like you, I have always been proud of how Dodge Countians fill Memorial Stadium on Friday nights and leave race, politics and religious disagreements outside the gates. I plead with all of the citizens of this great community to not fall into the traps of divisiveness and hate.
