Legals 8-15-18

1001
ADOPTIONS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:
PETITION OF:
RICHARD STAN EVANS and
SARAH HELEN EVANS
Adoption No.
FOR THE ADOPTION OF:
Asher Devon Evans year of birth 2017
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: Andrew Balleau and Sasha Evans
By order of the court for service by publication dated 7/17/2018, you are hereby notified that on 5/24/2018, PETITIONERS Richard Stan Evans and Sarah Helen Evans filed PETITION FOR ADOPTION against you. You are required to file with the clerk of the Superior Court, and to serve upon plaintiff’s attorney, Sarah Riedel, 5607 Anson Ave, Eastman, GA 31023 an answer in writing within 30 days.
Witness, the Honorable C. Michael Johnson, judge of Superior Court of Dodge County.
This 24th day of July , 2018
Sarah Riedel
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
All persons indebted to the Estate of Edward Glisson, deceased, and all persons having claims against said estate should make payment or render their demands, as provided by law, to Effie “Edwina” Glisson, the named and qualified administrator at the address below.
The 10th day of July, 2018.
EFFIE “EDWINA” GLISSON,
Administrator of the
Estate of Edward Glisson,
Deceased
c/o KENNETH S. NUGENT, P. C.
487 Cherry Street
Suite 200
Macon, Georgia 31201
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
RE: ESTATE OF WENDELL EVERETT WILLIAMS, DECEASED
All creditors of the Estate of WENDELL E. WILLIAMS, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 17th day of July, 2018.
JESSICA WILLIAMS,
Administrator
6105 New Castle Road
Morris, AL 35116
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF OSLER E. LANE
All creditors of the ESTATE of OSLER E. LANE are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 20th day of July, 2018.
JOSEPHINE H. WHITE,
Executor of the Estate of
OSLER E. LANE, Deceased
JOSEPHINE H. WHITE
153 Wallace Circle
Eastman, GA 31023
1011
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) dated May 16, 2017, executed and delivered by JOHN ANDREW BROWN (“Grantor”) to BANK OF EASTMAN (“Grantee”), and recorded on May 24, 2017, in Deed Book 839, at page 211, DODGE County, Georgia records and the terms of that certain Consumer Security Agreement (the “Security Agreement”) by and between JOHN ANDREW BROWN to BANK OF EASTMAN dated May 16, 2017; conveying the after-described property, through the open end provisions therein, to secure that certain consumer note (as amended, the “Note”) from JOHN ANDREW BROWN to BANK OF EASTMAN dated May 16, 2017, in the original principal amount of THIRTY-FIVE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED TWENTY FIVE AND 78/100 DOLLARS ($35,225.78). BANK OF EASTMAN being the current owner and holder of the Note, with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia during the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2018, of the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 92 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 1.0 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED JULY 7, 2009, MADE FOR JOHN ANDREW BROWN AND ANGELA BROWN BY GRADY BONEY, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 37 AT PAGE 195 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
ALONG WITH A NONEXCLUSIVE PERMANENT EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER, THROUGH AND ACROSS LANDS OF JOHN MITCHELL BROWN AND DOROTHY YVONNE BROWN BEING TWENTY (20) FEET IN WIDTH AND CONNECTING THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY WITH THE WESTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF GEORGIA HIGHWAY NUMBER 117, ALL AS SHOWN ON SAID PLAT OF SURVEY.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The indebtedness secured by the Security Deed and Security Agreement have been and are hereby declared due and payable by reason of default for, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and the Security Deed. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying said debt and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including but not limited to attorneys’ fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorneys’ fees having been served).
The Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); any matters that might be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the Property; any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, and covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed. Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and subject to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN located at the business address of 100 E. Greene St., Milledgeville, GA 31061, telephone: 478-453-2265 is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. BANK OF EASTMAN can be contacted through the following representative, KIM H. STROUP, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 Riverside Drive, Macon, Georgia, 31201, Tel: 478-742-4280.
To the best knowledge and belief of BANK OF EASTMAN, the Property is in the possession of JOHN ANDREW BROWN and/or his tenant.
BANK OF EASTMAN,
as Attorney-in-Fact for
JOHN ANDREW BROWN
KIM H. STROUP
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
Macon, Georgia 31201
478-742-4280
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by CHARLES ROBERT MARTIN TO MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for FOUNDATION FINANCIAL GROUP, dated September 25, 2007, and recorded in Deed Book 587, Page 177, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to 1900 CAPITAL TRUST I, BY U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, not in its individual capacity but solely as Certificate Trustee by assignment recorded on May 25, 2018 in Book 858 Page 332 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED TWENTY-ONE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FIFTY AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($121,550.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on SEPTEMBER 4, 2018, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 81 IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GA MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT WITH THE CENTERLINE OF A DIRT COUNTY ROAD KNOWN AS THE OLD GRESSTON ROAD AND FROM SAID POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING, RUNNING ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 48 DEGREES 29 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 625 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 68 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 5 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 298.53 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF THE OLD GRESSTON ROAD; THENCE RUNNING ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF SAID ROAD IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 19 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 556 FEET TO THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 1.90 ACRES, MORE OR LESS AND BEING THE SAME LANDS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, SURVEYOR, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 23, PAGE 32, SAID PLAT TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART THEREOF.
A/K/A 162 GRESSTON BAPTIST RD. EASTMAN, GA 31023
DATE ACQUIRED: 11/13/2002
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING they can be contacted at 800-365-7107 for LOSS MITIGATION DEPT, or by writing to 55 BEATTIE PLACE, SUITE 110, GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA 29601, to discuss possible alternatives to avoid foreclosure.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is THE ESTATE OF CHARLES ROBERT MARTIN OR TENANT(S); and said property is more commonly known as 162 GRESSTON BAPTIST ROAD, EASTMAN, GA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.
1900 CAPITAL TRUST I
by U.S. BANK TRUST
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
not in its individual capacity but solely as
Certificate Trustee as
Attorney in Fact for
CHARLES ROBERT MARTIN
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
404-789-2661
B&S file no.: 18-04489
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by THOMAS R. DYKES to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR PRIMARY CAPITAL ADVISORS, LC, its successors and assigns, dated September 30, 2008, recorded in Deed Book 617, Page 283, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to DITECH FINANCIAL LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 860, Page 448, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED FORTY-ONE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FIFTY AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($141,550.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN SEPTEMBER, 2018, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Ditech Financial LLC, 7360 S. Kyrene Rd., Tempe, AZ 85284, 800-692-8469.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS THOMAS R. DYKES AND KAREN W. DYKES OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 36 IDLE ACRES DR, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC
as Attorney in Fact for
THOMAS R. DYKES
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 262 IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 3.7 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND KNOWN AS BLOCK “E” ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY B. JACK WARREN, DATED SEPTEMBER 8, 1965, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 34, AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN. SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING BOUNDED ON THE NORTHWEST BY OLIVE ROAD, ON THE NORTHEAST BY GILBERT DRIVE, ON THE SOUTHEAST BY CHERRY ROAD AND ON THE SOUTHWEST BY IDLE ACRES DRIVE.
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS CONTAINED IN THE WARRANTY DEED FROM RONALD P. HALL AND RUBY H. HALL TO ALLINE H. OWENS AND LARRY P. OWENS AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 155, PAGE 590, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS, AND SAID RESTRICTIONS OR INCORPORATED HEREIN AS PART OF THIS CONVEYANCE.
SAID PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED HEREIN BEING THAT SAME LANDS AS CONVEYED TO WILLIAM G. BELFLOWER, EL AL., BY WARRANTY DEED FROM JESSIE W. JARRELL, SAID DEED, DATED JUNE 22, 1967, IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 109, PAGES 343-344, AND ALSO BEING THE SAME PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM WILLIAM G. BELFLOWER, ET AL., TO RONALD E. HALL, ET AL., WHICH IS RECORDED IN SAID CLERK’S OFFICE IN DEED BOOK 146, PAGE 285
MR/sda 9/4/18
Our file no. 5197018 - FT2
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by MELISSA R. GORE to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) AS NOMINEE FOR TAYLOR, BEAN & WHITAKER MORTGAGE CORPORATION, dated May 21, 2009, and recorded in Deed Book 634, Page 208, DODGE County, Georgia records, as last transferred to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC by Assignment recorded in Deed Book 798, Page 278, DODGE County, Georgia records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $131,632.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN SEPTEMBER, 2018, to wit: September 4, 2018, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 308 IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 0.375 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN AS TRACT 2 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED DECEMBER 10, 2006, MADE FOR STEVEN M. HARRISON BY MERLIN J. TOMBERLIN, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 36 AT PAGE 29 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
THIS IS A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS TRACT 3 IN THAT CERTAIN WARRANTY DEED DATED JANUARY 24, 2001, FROM JAMES HILBURN FRANCIS TO STEVEN M. HARRISON AND RITA J. LLOP AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 367 AT PAGES 292-293 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 5514 NANCY AVENUE, EASTMAN, GA 31023, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): MELISSA R. GORE or tenant or tenants.
Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, covenants, etc.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2, the entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is:
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC
Attention: Loss Mitigation
Department
1600 South Douglass Road,
Suite 200-A
Anaheim, CA 92806
1-888-788-7306
The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in OC.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
This sale is conducted on behalf of the secured creditor under the power of sale granted in the aforementioned security instrument, specifically being
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC
as attorney in fact for
MELISSA R. GORE
MANER, MARTIN &
BRUNAVS, LLC
5775 Glenridge Drive
Building D, Suite 100
Atlanta, GA 30328
404-252-6385
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
MBFC17-197
