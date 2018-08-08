Commissioners looking to set ‘18 millage rate

The Dodge County Board of Commissioners had two meetings in the last two weeks– the first was a work session and on Monday, August 6, the board held its regular meeting.
Commissioner W.T. “Junior” Howell called the work session to order by stating, “This is the work session, and is only for information purposes, and no action will be taken.”
During the work session, Dale Jones, chief appraiser with the Dodge County Tax Assessor’s Office, stood before the commissioners and gave a presentation in regards to the consolidations and tax digest.
Jones delivered some news that baffled not only Jones, but also the commissioners. According to Jones, the “consolidations were down.”
According to Jones, the amount collected from vehicles was down $3,000,000.00 from 2017 and timber was down $4,000,000.00 from 2017 as well. She couldn’t explain exactly why that was or exactly how amounts were figured out, as per a question from Dodge County Interim Manager Bobby Peacock.
She said that she received those figures from Kay Graham, Dodge County Tax Commissioner.
“So, someone sends those figures to her, and she sends to you,” Peacock asked.
Jones said Graham had a system in place. (Editor’s Note: Graham told The Dodge County News on the phone Tuesday that the county only receives a percentage of what is collected. The monies are divided between the state, the county and school system. Graham said, “It changes every year as per the state part.”)
In discussing the decrease in the timber collections, questions centered on why there was that much of a decline there. “I was told that it was not collected and that it was not turned in, so it was not collected,” Jones said.
Howell added, “It is on the honor system.”
Peacock stated, “So, if it is not reported, there is nothing we can do?”
Jones added, “There is really not a very good check and balance system as of right now. The same goes for when a mobile home is brought into the county...if they don’t get a permit, we don’t know about it. When we do see it, by then they have gotten by with several years not paying for it. We are spending a lot of time cleaning up the mobile home digest.”
As per the consolidations, Jones said, “We are ready to do the reconciliations...we sent out our assessments and the proper days have passed, and if you are ready to set the millage rate, then we can do this.”
Jones said she had talked with her vendor who told her to ahead and send it in, and they would figure out the errors after they did it.
The vendor that Jones uses for the digest assistance had found a very “big error” and it could be because of the data conversion from one system to the other. The errors could be either in conservation figures or in the homestead exemptions.
Peacock asked Jones, “We didn’t have any growth did we?”
She asked, “Inflationary growth?”
Peacock said yes. Jones felt like there was some. “If there was a mistake, I can’t find it.”
She said, “I am going to transfer the file, and if there is too much off or two much difference, then we will have to go back and restructure.”
