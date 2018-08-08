Commissioners looking to set ‘18 millage rate

Wednesday, August 8. 2018
The Dodge County Board of Commissioners had two meetings in the last two weeks– the first was a work session and on Monday, August 6, the board held its regular meeting.

Commissioner W.T. “Junior” Howell called the work session to order by stating, “This is the work session, and is only for information purposes, and no action will be taken.”

During the work session, Dale Jones, chief appraiser with the Dodge County Tax Assessor’s Office, stood before the commissioners and gave a presentation in regards to the consolidations and tax digest.

Jones delivered some news that baffled not only Jones, but also the commissioners. According to Jones, the “consolidations were down.”

According to Jones, the amount collected from vehicles was down $3,000,000.00 from 2017 and timber was down $4,000,000.00 from 2017 as well. She couldn’t explain exactly why that was or exactly how amounts were figured out, as per a question from Dodge County Interim Manager Bobby Peacock.

She said that she received those figures from Kay Graham, Dodge County Tax Commissioner.  “So, someone sends those figures to her, and she sends to you,” Peacock asked.   Jones said Graham had a system in place. (Editor’s Note: Graham told The Dodge County News on the phone Tuesday that the county only receives a percentage of what is collected. The monies are divided between the state, the county and school system. Graham said, “It changes every year as per the state part.”)

In discussing the decrease in the timber collections, questions centered on why there was that much of a decline there. “I was told that it was not collected and that it was not turned in, so it was not collected,” Jones said.

Howell added, “It is on the honor system.”

Peacock stated, “So, if it is not reported, there is nothing we can do?”

Jones added, “There is really not a very good check and balance system as of right now. The same goes for when a mobile home is brought into the county...if they don’t get a permit, we don’t know about it. When we do see it, by then they have gotten by with several years not paying for it. We are spending a lot of time cleaning up the mobile home digest.”

As per the consolidations, Jones said, “We are ready to do the reconciliations...we sent out our assessments and the proper days have passed, and if you are ready to set the millage rate, then we can do this.”

Jones said she had talked with her vendor who told her to ahead and send it in, and they would figure out the errors after they did it.

The vendor that Jones uses for the digest assistance had found a very “big error” and it could be because of the data conversion from one system to the other. The errors could be either in conservation figures or in the homestead exemptions.

Peacock asked Jones, “We didn’t have any growth did we?”

She asked, “Inflationary growth?”

Peacock said yes. Jones felt like there was some. “If there was a mistake, I can’t find it.”

She said, “I am going to transfer the file, and if there is too much off or two much difference, then we will have to go back and restructure.”

Peacock also told the commissioners that there had been a decrease in revenue.

Discussion continued in regards to the digest and consolidations, and Peacock asked Jones if the figures would be ready by Monday.

He explained that if the commissioners decided to raise the millage rate, prior protocol, it would have to be advertised in the legal organ newspaper, and then three meetings would have to be held in regards to the millage rate before it could set and approved.

As per new protocols set in place by the state’s department of revenue, digests don’t have to be mailed in. A representative from the department will pick up the digest in person.

At Monday’s meeting of the board, commission chairman Dan McCranie said that it appeared the drop in the digest that Jones had cautioned could happen was not as much as they thought.  After some discussion in regards to figures concerning the millage rate, the board approved to have a meeting at 6:00 p.m. on August 16, 2018 to set the rate.

In other news from the meeting, county attorney John Harrington gave a presentation to the board concerning old business of closing the public road, English Crossing Road, in Jay Bird Springs. During a board meeting in July, Jim O’Connor asked the board to consider retiring a portion of English Crossing Road in the Jaybird Springs community in Dodge County.

According to O’Connor, “Traffic on that road has become a nuance to those property owners.” O’Connor and Nora Wooten’s family being those primarily affected by the traffic and dust.

No residents from the community were on hand, and commissioner Brian Watkins made a motion that the board tables the discussion until those residents could view the information presented. It was approved to table the discussion.

During commissioner report time, commissioner Terry Niblett stated that he hoped to have information regarding the air traffic count at the airport. “You would be amazed at the numbers.”

Peacock told the board that the new county garbage truck was in. During the public comment time, Sharon Flanagan asked Peacock if that meant recycling could be again. Peacock said that was still up in the air. Recycling had ceased during the transition of waiting for the garbage truck.

McCranie then called for a motion to adjourn the meeting, and that was approved.

When asked if the commissioners were considering increasing the millage rate or keeping it the same, Peacock told The Dodge County News during a phone interview Tuesday that he felt like the commissioners wouldn’t raise the millage rate but it could stay the same.

A phone call was made also to Dale Jones in regards to the findings made after she submitted her figures for the consolidations. “We found a few exemptions errors…we weren’t $14 million down but actually $2 million down in values.”
