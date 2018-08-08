Random thoughts

Wednesday, August 8. 2018
Home Depot stock is up 40.79% in the last 52 weeks, says Investopedia.com writer Lucas Downey, July 25, 2018. It was 199.45 0n 7-26-18. Thank you, President Trump and Home Depot – I’m a stockholder. Remember when Republican D.C. swamp-dwellers were calling for him to drop out of the race while he was running over the pack of competitors with a steamroller? Real political geniuses, aren’t they!
Five good videos and articles you can check out by a search on the Internet, and only one is political: My Pal Moe, Twilight landing at LAX (filmed from an airliner cockpit by a pilot), The many crimes of Mel Hall, Al Capp on Campus, Bear Bryant impersonator.
Excellent morning radio show – listen anywhere on the Internet: Bud from Orlando, who beats the heck out of Morning Joe Schmo or George Step On All Of Us. Just type 1025WFLA.com, 6-9 a.m weekdays.
Phony baloney polls department: Remember when John Oxendine (who?) ran for governor of Georgia a few years back, the can’t miss Republican candidate, Democrat pro-abortion physician-governor of Vermont Howard Dean “The Dream,” another sure bet was on his way to the White House in 2004, also Rudy Giuliani was the Republican frontrunner in 2008 (dropped out early following a disastrous finish in the Florida Primary (only got one delegate vote with 1191 delegate votes or so needed to win the nomination) and unbeatable Hillary Clinton. Who can forget the planned Demo victory fireworks following the 2016 election when Hillary was 87% sure to win on election eve, according to the experts at the New York Times.  Gotta watch that number 13, don’t we.
Another bad prediction was made by 11Alive.com, known locally as 11 Dead or Alive in Atlanta. The folks there had a poll saying the Georgia governor’s Republican runoff was a dead heat with Lt. Governor Casey Cagle one point ahead on June 29. Less than a month later the county vote went 2 counties for Casey Cagle, 157 for Brian Kemp. The survey supposedly called 812 likely Republican voters, by polling company Cygnal, an Alabama-based national firm. Cygnal apparently got its signals crossed.

“Have you noticed? That illegal aliens, radical Muslims, foreign donors, criminals, the Communist Party, Black Supremacists and Wall Street all align themselves with the Democrat Party?”
Rico on TheoSpark.net  7-22-18
“We cannot expect the Americans to jump from capitalism to communism, but we can assist their elected leaders in giving Americans small doses of socialism, until they suddenly awake to find they have communism.”
Nikita Khruschev 
“Communism: wholesale socialism. Socialism: retail communism.”
Joseph Sobran  7-14-05  Sobran.com
“It’s a big game and you ain’t in it!”
comedian George Carlin
Bumper sticker of the day: No Borders  No Country.
1964 - American forces in Vietnam, 16,000. 1969 - more than 553,000 there and liberals claimed Democrats would keep us out of there. Yes, I voted for Goldwater in 1964 and liberals lectured me then, calling him a warmonger. I told them to check back with me in a year or two. I’ve been wrong a lot, too. I used to think Marco Rubio was a conservative Republican. Then he went to Washington and turned half-left.
Three words you seldom hear on television these days: I don’t know.
Lyle H. Rossiter, Jr., M.D., Chicago area psychiatrist, says liberalism is a mental disorder.
Good websites: IndependentMinute.com, 1stock1.com, ROOTforAmerica.com, FreeBeacon.com, TheRebel.com, ReaganBabe.com, LarryElder.com, IlanaMercer.com, HopNChangeCartoons.com, JohnDerbyshire.com, VDare.com, TheoSpark.net, TheBlackSphere.net, MRC.org, 100PercentFedUp.com, FGFBooks.com, CanadaFreePress.com, DelingpoleWorld.com, Breitbart.com, DailyKenn.com, Saberpoint.Blogspot.com, LifeZette.com, Whatfinger.com, AIM.org.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
