Random thoughts

Home Depot stock is up 40.79% in the last 52 weeks, says Investopedia.com writer Lucas Downey, July 25, 2018. It was 199.45 0n 7-26-18. Thank you, President Trump and Home Depot – I’m a stockholder. Remember when Republican D.C. swamp-dwellers were calling for him to drop out of the race while he was running over the pack of competitors with a steamroller? Real political geniuses, aren’t they!
Five good videos and articles you can check out by a search on the Internet, and only one is political: My Pal Moe, Twilight landing at LAX (filmed from an airliner cockpit by a pilot), The many crimes of Mel Hall, Al Capp on Campus, Bear Bryant impersonator.
Excellent morning radio show – listen anywhere on the Internet: Bud from Orlando, who beats the heck out of Morning Joe Schmo or George Step On All Of Us. Just type 1025WFLA.com, 6-9 a.m weekdays.
Phony baloney polls department: Remember when John Oxendine (who?) ran for governor of Georgia a few years back, the can’t miss Republican candidate, Democrat pro-abortion physician-governor of Vermont Howard Dean “The Dream,” another sure bet was on his way to the White House in 2004, also Rudy Giuliani was the Republican frontrunner in 2008 (dropped out early following a disastrous finish in the Florida Primary (only got one delegate vote with 1191 delegate votes or so needed to win the nomination) and unbeatable Hillary Clinton. Who can forget the planned Demo victory fireworks following the 2016 election when Hillary was 87% sure to win on election eve, according to the experts at the New York Times. Gotta watch that number 13, don’t we.
Another bad prediction was made by 11Alive.com, known locally as 11 Dead or Alive in Atlanta. The folks there had a poll saying the Georgia governor’s Republican runoff was a dead heat with Lt. Governor Casey Cagle one point ahead on June 29. Less than a month later the county vote went 2 counties for Casey Cagle, 157 for Brian Kemp. The survey supposedly called 812 likely Republican voters, by polling company Cygnal, an Alabama-based national firm. Cygnal apparently got its signals crossed.
