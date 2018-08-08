Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Failure of this nation begin with the young generation. Their first school is no longer an institution of morality.
Americans have turn away from the words of our creator. A home with biological parents has become a thing of the past. Public schools have made a change from the belief of the founding fathers. America has turn in another direction from its beginning.
This nation is crying without tears. What the founding fathers believe has become obsolete. President George Washington stated two things that will make politic work are religion and morality. In main students was required to take a test twice a year on the constitution, declaration of independent, first prayer in congressand Washington Farwell Address.
Washington gave twelve warnings that America must do to keep America on track. All have been brought back accept the four religious warnings.
President Woodrow Wilson stated that any nation that doesn’t remember who she was yesterday will not know who she is today in what she is seeking to do. America has become so good in compromising that she is accepting wrong over right, punishing the richious.
Today’s politicians will say or do anything just to get into office. There was a time when one had to swear they believe in God before they could run for public office. God is not on the side of the republicans or democrats but the side of right. America must live through all the times; we are wrapped in a single garment of togetherness, we all can live as friends or die as fools through suicide.
In 1961, the supreme court rule that students could not pray in classroom unless they did it quietly without moving their lips. We pledge allegiance to the American flag while ignoring the pledge to the Christian flag and the Holy Bible.
America must realize that freedom is not free and is not worth having if we don’t have the freedom to make mistakes. Freedom is costly and the price can be found in the graves.
This nation seems to have forgotten that God’s justice will not sleep forever. Any nation that is not punished in this world will be punished in the next.
For sure there will come a day when night will never come again.
Johnny L. Black, MSG(R)
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)