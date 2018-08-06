Legals 8-1-18

GPN 06
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF
CORPORATE NAME
Notice is given that Articles of Amendment which will change the corporate name of Truth Tabernacle United Pentecostal, Inc., to Apostolic Truth Ministries of Dodge County, Inc., have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The principal place of business of the Corporation is located at 578 Soperton Highway, Eastman, Georgia 31023. The registered office of the Corporation is located at 698 James Street, Higgston-Ailey, Georgia 30410, and the registered Agent is John Herbert Young, Sr.
Joseph I. Marchant, LLC
Attorney at Law
303 Main Street
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-1505
GPN 06
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is given that article of incorporation which incorporate SWEET FARLEY FARM, INC., have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is location at 89 THOMPSON ROAD; COCHRAN, GA 31014 and its initial registered agent at such address is MARK J. DiBOIS.
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ANNIE MAE ROSS deceased, late of Bleckley County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 2nd day of July, 2018.
EVERETT ROSS
Executor of Last Will &
Testament of
ANNIE MAE ROSS
115 Holly-Ross Road
Cochran GA 31014
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of Luther Harold Haynes, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 20th day of June, 2018.
JENNIFER N. Haskins,
Attorney for Administrator of the Estate of
Luther Harold Haynes
P.O. Box 5085
Macon, GA 31208
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
All persons indebted to the Estate of Edward Glisson, deceased, and all persons having claims against said estate should make payment or render their demands, as provided by law, to Effie “Edwina” Glisson, the named and qualified administrator at the address below.
The 10th day of July, 2018.
EFFIE “EDWINA” GLISSON,
Administrator of the
Estate of Edward Glisson,
Deceased
c/o KENNETH S. NUGENT, P. C.
487 Cherry Street
Suite 200
Macon, Georgia 31201
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
RE: ESTATE OF WENDELL EVERETT WILLIAMS, DECEASED
All creditors of the Estate of WENDELL E. WILLIAMS, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 17th day of July, 2018.
JESSICA WILLIAMS,
Administrator
6105 New Castle Road
Morris, AL 35116
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF OSLER E. LANE
All creditors of the ESTATE of OSLER E. LANE are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 20th day of July, 2018.
JOSEPHINE H. WHITE,
Executor of the Estate of
OSLER E. LANE, Deceased
JOSEPHINE H. WHITE
153 Wallace Circle
Eastman, GA 31023
1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
GPN 10
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF PEACH COUNTY, GEORGIA
JUVENILE FILE #6809-J
IN THE INTEREST OF:
J. T. M.
SEX W/M
AGE 4
DOB 09/2013
CASE #111-2018J-046
CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, MIRANDA CARPENTER (mother); TIMOTHY MOTE (father); ANY UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER, AND ANYONE ELSE CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE CHILD
You are notified that a Petition for Dependency was filed against you in said court on 07/02/18, an Order for Service by Publication was entered on 06/26/18.
YOU ARE COMMANDED AND REQUIRED TO BE AND APPEAR before Peach County Juvenile Court, held at Peach County Courthouse, Ft. Valley, Georgia on 07/10/18 at 8:30 o’clock a.m. for a hearing, and on 11/01/18 at 10:30 o’clock a.m., for a hearing following service by publication. Serve an answer on Petitioner’s Attorney, James E. Patterson, P. O. Box 1006, Forsyth, Georgia 31029. You may obtain a copy of the petition by contacting Peach County Juvenile Court Clerk.
WITNESS the Honorable Judges of this court, this 2nd day of July, 2018.
WHITNEY NELSON, DEPUTY
CLERK, PEACH COUNTY PEACH COURT
1011
FORECLOSURES
GPN 11
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by JAMIE L. GATLIN to WELLS FARGO BANK, NA dated February 9, 2015, and recorded in Deed Book 776, Page 56, DODGE County Records, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $99,000.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the FIRST TUESDAY, AUGUST 7, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND, BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 199 IN THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 0.68 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO ESTABLISH THE POINT OF BEGINNING, BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION FORMED BY THE SOUTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT AND THE CENTERLINE OF OCMULGEE CHURCH ROAD, ALSO KNOWN AS COUNTY ROAD NO. 210A; THENCE RUN NORTH 39 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 33 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 2,612.95 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID OCMULGEE CHURCH ROAD, WHICH IS ALSO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, THENCE RUN SOUTH 57 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 141.90 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 38 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 171.89 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 56 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 43 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 175.56 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 36 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 127.25 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 36 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 11 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 178.64 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 57 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 141.87 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF OCMULGEE CHURCH ROAD; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD SOUTH 38 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 37 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 16.04 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING. ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY WILLIAM P. JOHNSON, GA. R.L.S. #1713, DATED 10/15/97, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 29, PAGE 164, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
Said property is known as 333 OCMULGEE CHURCH ROAD, EASTMAN, GA 31023, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of JAMIE L. GATLIN, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST OR TENANT(S).
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
as Attorney-in-Fact for
JAMIE L. GATLIN
File no. 18-070172
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center Parkway, N.E., Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/JP
shapiroandhasty.com
*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by MICHAEL G. MELE TO MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS A NOMINEE FOR CALUSA INVESTMENTS, LLC, LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY dated 9/15/2006 and recorded in Deed Book 556 Page 291 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR REO TRUST 2017-RPL1, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $110,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on AUGUST 7, 2018 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 58, 19TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 3.05 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY LARRY C. JONES, GRLS, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 131, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S RECORDS. SAID PLAT IS BY THIS REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED.
SAID PROPERTY IS SUBJECT TO A 60’ ACCESS EASEMENT FROM MIDDLE GROUND CHURCH ROAD TO THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED FOR THE PURPOSE OF INGRESS AND EGRESS AS SHOWN ON THE AFOREMENTIONED PLAT.
THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING RESTRICTIONS: (1) NO SINGLE-WIDE MOBILE HOMES SHALL BE LOCATED ON THE PROPERTY; (2) NO DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOMES MANUFACTURED PRIOR TO 1998 SHALL BE LOCATED ON THE PROPERTY; (3) ANY HOME, INCLUDING MOBILE OR MANUFACTURED HOMES, SHALL BE ON A PERMANENT FOUNDATION; (4) THERE SHALL BE NO COMMERCIAL LIVE STOCK KEPT ON THE PROPERTY; AND (6) NO SUBDIVISION OF THIS TRACT SHALL BE ALLOWED UNLESS ANY TRACT SUBDIVIDED CONTAINS ONE (1) ACRE OR MORE.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MICHAEL G. MELE BY DEED FROM SPOTLIGHT SERVICES, INC. RECORDED 07/13/2004 IN DEED BOOK 479 PAGE 135, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
TAX ID# 092-016L
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 125 SPOTLIGHT DRIVE, CHESTER, GA 31012 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): MICHAEL G. MELE or tenant or tenants.
RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
Rushmore Loan
Management Services, LLC
PO Box 52708
Irvine, CA 92619
888.504.7300
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR REO TRUST 2017-RPL1
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
MICHAEL G. MELE
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7637
1208-2079A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1208-2079A
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt from DAVID KNOWLES AND EVA KNOWLES to CHARLES E. NORRIS AND LAURA J. NORRIS dated March 19, 2015, recorded March 20, 2015, Deed Book 779, Pages 128-135, DODGE County Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original amount of ONE HUNDRED NINE THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED DOLLARS ($109,900.00) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN AUGUST 2018, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOTS 66, 67, 84 AND 85 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 2.00 ACRES, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED FEBRUARY 25, 2015 PREPARED BY FREDDIE J. HATTAWAY, GA RLS NO. 2467, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 40, PAGE 3, WHICH PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SAID TRACT CONVEYED BEING A PORTION OF THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THAT WARRANTY DEED BETWEEN MICHAEL REEVES AND DENNIS RICH TO CHARLES E. NORRIS AND LAURA J. NORRIS DATED DECEMBER 27, 2005 AND RECORDED JANUARY 3, 2006, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 527, PAGES 319-320. (PORTION OF MAP/PARCEL 080-006)
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale shall be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of sale, as provided in said Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable) and matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants and matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY ARE THE DEBTORS OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND THIS PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 191 PAUL LANE, CHESTER, GA 31012.
The person who shall have the authority to negotiate, amend, and modify this loan is CHARLES E. NORRIS AND LAURA J. NORRIS, P.O. Box 4118, Plant City, FL 33563 (813) 267-1861.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the US Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
CHARLES E. NORRIS AND LAURA J. NORRIS
As Attorney in Fact for
DAVID KNOWLES AND
EVA KNOWLES
RITA J. LLOP PC
Attorney at Law
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
(478) 374-9500
This law firm is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by WILLIAM A. WARD TO ROBINS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION dated 10/7/2003 and recorded in Deed Book 456 Page 182 and re-recorded at Deed Book 461 Page 220 DODGE County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $29,446.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on AUGUST 7, 2018 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
TRACT ONE: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND KNOWN AS LOT NO. 9 IN BLOCK C OF BACON HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO A PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN THE CLERK’S OFFICE OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 167, AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MORE PARTICULARLY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY HARRELL ROSS, SURVEYORS, IN JUNE 1964, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 6, PAGE 59, AND FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT A POINT ON THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF BACON AVENUE WHICH IS 290 FEET NORTHEAST OF THE NORTH INTERSECTION OF BACON AVENUE AND KAREN DRIVE, AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 120 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 85 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST 120 FEET TO BACON AVENUE, THENCE ALONG BACON AVENUE SOUTH 45 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 85 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO M.T. AND LAURA FORDHAM BY MRS. LORENE P. COOPER BY DEED DATED JUNE 27, 1964, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 99, PAGE 204.
TRACT TWO: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING A PORTION OF LOT NO. 11 IN BLOCK C OF THE BACON HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OF A SURVEY BY JIM H. ROSS, SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL, 1961, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 167, SAID PORTION BEING DESCRIBED AS A FIFTEEN (15) FOOT STRIP BEGINNING ON THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF BACON AVENUE AT THE POINT DIVIDING LOTS AT 9 AND 11 RUN THENCE ALONG SAID NORTHWEST SIDE OF BACON AVENUE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-FIVE (45°) DEGREES THIRTY (30’) MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF FIFTEEN (15) FEET TO A POINT; RUN THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-FOUR(44°) DEGREES THIRTY (30’) MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED AND TWENTY (120) FEET TO THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 10 AND 11; RUN THENCE ALONG SAID DIVIDING LINE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-FIVE (45°) DEGREES THIRTY (30’) MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF FIFTEEN (15) FEET TO A CORNER COMMON TO LOTS 8, 9, 10, AND 11; RUN THENCE ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 9 AND 11, A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWENTY (120) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 5533 BACON AVENUE, EASTMAN, GA 31023 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Belinda B. Ward and Ryan W. Ward or tenant or tenants.
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NA is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NA
HOMEOWNER’S ASSISTANCE DEPARTMENT
3415 VISION DRIVE
COLUMBUS, OHIO 43219
1-866-550-5705
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
as agent and Attorney in Fact for WILLIAM A. WARD
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
(404) 994-7637.
1031-1441A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1031-1441A
GPN 11
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, on January 13, 2010, a certain Security Deed was executed by CHANNING S. JUN, an unmarried man, as grantor, in favor of URBAN FINANCIAL GROUP, as grantee, and was recorded on January 25, 2010, in Book 649, Page 6 in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court, DODGE, Georgia; and subsequently transferred and assigned to The Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development, and said assignment being recorded in Book 808, Page 1; and
WHEREAS, the Mortgage was insured by The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (“the Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Mortgage which remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the subject loan to currency; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of March 1, 2018, is $257,785.19; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in the undersigned by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994 (“the Act”), 12 U.S.C. 3741 et seq., by 24 CFR Part 27, Subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of the undersigned as Foreclosure Commissioner, by instrument recorded on March 13, 2018 in Deed Book 00854, Page 00217, aforesaid records, notice is hereby given that on August 7, 2018, between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“the Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING PART OF THE JESSUP HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION OF SAID CITY AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHWEST SIDE OF JESSUP STREET, SAID POINT BEING LOCATED SOUTH 44 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 597 FEET FROM THE CENTERLINE OF THE ROCKY SPRINGS ROAD, SAID POINT OF BEGINNING BEING FURTHER IDENTIFIED AS THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NO. 5 OF SAID SUBDIVISION, WHICH IS NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY SILAS HARDIN AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, RUN THENCE SOUTH 46 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 298.5 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE CURVATURE OF THE NORTHEAST MARGIN OF AN UNNAMED DIRT RAOD A DISTANCE OF 94.4 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE RUN NORTH 60 DEGREES 3 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 339 FEET TO A STAKE LOCATED ON THE SOUTHWEST MARGIN OF SAID JESSUP STREET; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID MARGIN OF SAID STREET NORTH 44 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 170 FEET TO SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, ACCORDING TO PLAT OF SURVEY DATED IN MAY 1967, MADE BY JIM H ROSS, SURVEYOR, SAID PLAT BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 241, SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF, BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF, SAID PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED BEING LOT NO. 4, BLOCK “J” OF SAID JESSUP HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF, SAID PLAT BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 5,PAGE 131, SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF, BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
SAID TRACT IS SITUATED IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 303 JESSUP ST., EASTMAN, GA 31023
The sale will be held at the Dodge County Courthouse, in Eastman, Georgia. The Secretary will bid $257,785.19, plus the fees and costs.
There will be no pro ration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his/her/their/its prorata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making his/her/their/its bids, all bidders, except the Secretary must remit to the undersigned a deposit totaling $25,778.52 (10% of the Secretary’s bid) in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. Each oral bid need not be accompanied by a deposit. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $25,778.52 same as 10% must be presented before the bidding is closed. THE DEPOSIT IS NONREFUNDABLE. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the high bidder, he/she need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery of the remainder of the payment, and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a designated fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the Foreclosure Commissioner after consultation with the HUD field office representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD field office representative, offer the Property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor(s) or others, subsequent to a completed foreclosure pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be canceled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is $257,785.19 as of August 7, 2018, plus all other amounts that would be due under the Mortgage agreement if payments under the Mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and or the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the
foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: June 14, 2018
Prepared By:
MICHAEL LINDSEY
Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC
Foreclosure Commissioner
244 Inverness Center Dr.
Ste 200
Birmingham, AL 35242
Phone: (205) 970-2233
Fax: (205) 970-3886
GPN 11
NOTICE TO BAR RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
TO MELBA P. MULLIS AND/OR THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF MELBA P. MULLIS, ANY CURRENT OCCUPANT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND ANY UNKNOWN WHO CLAIM OR MIGHT CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY, PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT:
TRACT 1:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE NORTH CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF THIRD AVENUE AND OGDEN STREET IN SAID CITY AND RUNNING THENCE ALONG THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF OGDEN STREET NORTH 44 DEGREES WEST 149 FEET TO LANDS NOW OWNED BY H. I. ROBERTSON; THENCE ALONG SAID ROBERTSON LANDS NORTH 46 DEGREES EAST 76 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES EAST 149 FEET TO THIRD AVENUE; THENCE ALONG SAID THIRD AVENUE SOUTH 46 DEGREES WEST 76 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY MRS. SAULS PEACOCK TO MRS. LOU PENNINGTON MAY 15, 1948, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 60, PAGE 39, AND BY MRS. LOU PENNINGTON TO MARGARET PENNINGTON SPEAKS OCTOBER 9, 1952, BY DEED RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 69, PAGE 205-206 IN OFFICE, CLERK, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT.
TRACT 2:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF OGDEN STREET IN SAID CITY WHICH IS 327 FEET SOUTHEASTERLY OF THE EASTERN INTERSECTION OF OGDEN STREET AND FIFTH AVENUE, AND FROM SAID POINT RUNNING THENCE NORTH 46 DEGREES EAST 76 FEET TO A STAKE AT LANDS OF S. JAMES HARDEN; THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES EAST 05 FEET TO LANDS OF GILBERT C. PEACOCK; THENCE ALONG THE LINE OF LANDS OF SAID GILBERT C. PEACOCK SOUTH 46 DEGREES WEST 76 FEET TO OGDEN STREET; THENCE ALONG OGDEN STREET NORTH 44 DEGREES WEST 05 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OF
SURVEY THEREOF MADE BY JIM H. ROSS, SURVEYOR, IN JANUARY 1965, WHICH IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 27th day of August, 2018. The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 5th of July, 2017, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia, in Deed Book 843 at Page 303.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 27th day of August, 2018, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
O’KELLEY & SOROHAN,
Attorneys at Law, LLC
ATTN: BRIAN S. GOLDBERG
2170 Satellite Blvd,
Suite 375
Duluth, Georgia 30097
Please be governed accordingly.
BRIAN S. GOLDBERG
Attorney for Azcan
(U.S.) Residential Real Estate Corp
1015
NAME CHANGE
GPN 15
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that WILBON THOMAS filed his petition to the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, on July 3rd, 2018, CASE NO. 18V-8391, requesting name change from WILBON THOMAS to WILBUR THOMAS. Any interested person may file objection within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 3rd day of July, 2018.
RHETT WALKER,
CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY
SUPERIOR COURT
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
GPN 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of ABDUL WALIYY LUCAS, FORMERLY KNOWN AS WALTER HENRY LUCAS, DECEASED
Estate No. P-18-9149
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: All whom it may concern:
DERRICK A. LUCAS has petitioned for DERRICK A. LUCAS to be appointed Administrator of the estate of ABDUL WALIYY LUCAS formerly known as WALTER HENRY LUCAS, deceased, of said County. The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before August 21, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Al McCranie
Judge of the Probate Court
By:Ashley W. Burch
Clerk of Probate Court
Address: P. O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone Number: 478-374-3775
1020
DELINQUENT TAXES
GPN 20
DELINQUENT PROPERTY TAX SALE
Under and by virtue of certain tax fi fa’s issued by the tax collector of Dodge County, Georgia, in favor of the State of Georgia and County of Dodge, against the following named persons and the property as described next to their respective name(s). There will be sold for cash or certified funds at public outcry, before the courthouse door in Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia, between the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in August, 2018, the same being August 7, 2018, and continuing on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, if necessary between the legal hours of sale, 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The below listed and described properties, or as much thereof as will satisfy the state and county tax execution on the respective individual and property, will be sold. The property (ies) hereinafter described have been levied on as the property of the persons whose names immediately precede the property description. Each of the respective parcels of property are located in Dodge County, State of Georgia. The years for which said fi fa’s are issued and levied are stated opposite the name of the owner in each case. Each defendant and tenant in possession, if applicable, has been notified of levy time and place of sale. Purchaser shall pay for title, all transfer cost, all taxes, advertising cost and recording fees.
MAP AND PARCEL: 91A 41
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: ALLEN HAROLD E
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 287/102
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 52, 19TH DISTRICT IN THE TOWN OF CHESTER, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOTS 1, 2 AND 3, BLOCK R.
MAP AND PARCEL: 9 26
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: ANGLIN ALMA
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 544/281
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 269, 14TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 77. 96 WILCOX RD
MAP AND PARCEL: 37 54P
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: ANGLIN ALMA COPLIN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 566/60
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 97, 15TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT 4, BLOCK C, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 24, PAGE 80. WILCOX RD
MAP AND PARCEL: E 26 140
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: BLACKSHEAR ANNETTE & ANTHONY
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 784/30 (PORTION)
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING A PORTION OF LOT 12, BLOCK I, OR AS FURTHER DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 54, PAGE 261. LEE AVE
MAP AND PARCEL: E 26 141
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: BLACKSHEAR ANNETTE AND ANTHONY
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 784/30 (PORTION)
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING A PORTION OF LOT 12, BLOCK I, OR AS FURTHER DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 132, PAGE 702.
MAP AND PARCEL: 40 13
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: BOND WILLIAM L ESTATE AND WYNELLE M AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UNKNOWN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 232/338
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 64 AND 65, 14TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 6.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 196. 1101 MILAN EASTMAN RD
MAP AND PARCEL: 91A 68
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: BRANTLEY CAMERON L
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: WARREN JESSIE H
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015
DEED BOOK: 810/166
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 1.04 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOTS 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, AND 8, PART OF LOTS 3 AND 4, BLOCK 10. 318 CAROLINA AVE N
MAP AND PARCEL: 68 32B
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: BROOKS ROBBIN H
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2014-2016
DEED BOOK: 279/18 AND 469/295
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 204 AND 217, 19TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 2.21 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 81, AND PLAT BOOK 28, PAGE 142. 1464 RODDY HWY
MAP AND PARCEL: E 21 76
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: BURRESS ANDREW W
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015-2016
DEED BOOK: 486/161
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.31 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. 601 MAIN ST
MAP AND PARCEL: 44 21
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: BURTON GARY L AND CARLA G ESTATE AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UNKNOWN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015-2016
DEED BOOK: 194/599
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 23, 20TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 5.49 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING TRACT 2, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 260.
MAP AND PARCEL: 25 48W 2
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: CARE 2 INVEST LLC
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 537/8 (PORTION)
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 141, 15TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 3.99 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 2, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 95.
MAP AND PARCEL: 25 48W 5
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: CARE 2 INVEST LLC
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 537/8 (PORTION)
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 141, 15TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 3.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 5, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 95.
MAP AND PARCEL: 25 48W 7
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: CARE 2 INVEST LLC
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 537/8 (PORTION)
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 141, 15TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 3.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 7, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 95.
MAP AND PARCEL: 25 48W10
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: CARE 2 INVEST LLC
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 537/8 (PORTION)
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 141, 15TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 3.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 10, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 95.
MAP AND PARCEL: 25 48W11
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: CARE 2 INVEST LLC
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME
AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 537/8 (PORTION)
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 141, 15TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 3.35 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 11, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 95.
MAP AND PARCEL: 25 48W12
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: CARE 2 INVEST LLC
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 537/8 (PORTION)
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 141, 15TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 3.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 12, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 95.
MAP AND PARCEL: 25 48W13
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: CARE 2 INVEST LLC
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 537/8 (PORTION)
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 141, 15TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 3.36 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 13, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 34, PAGE 95.
MAP AND PARCEL: 56 61
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: CARRIGG WILLENE H AND C FLOYD ESTATES AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UNKNOWN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2013-2016
DEED BOOK: 405/70 (PORTION)
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 277, 19TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 15.99 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 125.
MAP AND PARCEL: 25 48C70
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: CHARLES KELTIE AND JEAN ALIX PROPHETE
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 562/76
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 160, 15TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 3.04 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 7, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 279.
MAP AND PARCEL: 16 62
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: COLLIER BERTHA L ESTATE AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UNKNOWN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2014-2016
DEED BOOK: 201/23
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 267, 15TH DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 3 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING TRACT 3, OF ESTATES OF PETER HENRY SMITH SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN IN DEED BOOK 201, PAGE 25.
MAP AND PARCEL: 9 13A
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: COLLIER SEAN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2014-2016
DEED BOOK: 449/37 (PORTION)
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 269, 14TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING TRACT 3, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 191. ABBEVILLE HWY
MAP AND PARCEL: 46 37
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: DELOACH CHARLES
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2013-2016
DEED BOOK: 231/440
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 5.40 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 304. 27 BILL HAMBRICK ROAD
MAP AND PARCEL: E 11 37
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: DINICOLA ROBERT
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015-2016
DEED BOOK: 318/156
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.20 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOTS 1, 2, AND 3, BLOCK BC, OF HILLCREST SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK D26, PAGE 271. 301 OGDEN ST
MAP AND PARCEL: 48 33
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER:
DONALDSON HENRY P
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2014-2016
DEED BOOK: 418/90
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 37, 15TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
MAP AND PARCEL: 42B 16
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: ERNEST S SELPH SR
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015-2016
DEED BOOK: 813/283 LESS 403/153
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 74, 14TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 2.70 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.
MAP AND PARCEL: 54A 23
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: EVANS JOHNNY KEITH
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 409/42 (PORTION)
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 285, 19TH DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.64 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOTS 23 AND 24, OF KIRKPATRICK SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 141. 70 FREEWILL CHURCH ROAD
MAP AND PARCEL: 9 25C
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: GIBBS CLAIRETHA & DIXON BEATRICE
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015-2016
DEED BOOK: 702/277
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 241, 14TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 12.66 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING TRACT 2, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 38, PAGE 165.
MAP AND PARCEL: E 26 90
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: GOODRUM KENZIL D
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 631/163
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, IN WILKINSON COUNTY, GEORGIA, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 255. 574 DOROUGH ST
MAP AND PARCEL: 47B 30 3
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: GRAHAM MARTY B
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 495/229
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOTS 19 AND 20, 15TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.66 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING PHASE 3, OF NORTH LAKES SUB AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 214.
MAP AND PARCEL: 48C 68A
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: HALL KATRINA M AND THOMAS AUBREY L ESTATE AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UNKNOWN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2010-2016
DEED BOOK: 360/187
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 294, 16TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 1.52 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 30, PAGE 295. 6258 FRED BOHANNON ROAD
MAP AND PARCEL: 91 2C
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: HARRELL ANGEL AKA REDMOND ANGEL
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2014-2016
DEED BOOK: 302/72
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 52, 9TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.23 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 14, OF ROGERS SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 29, PAGE 61. 311 ROGERS AVE
MAP AND PARCEL: 48A 140
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: HARRELL BENNIE JR & ROXI S
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME
AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015-2016
DEED BOOK: 161/169
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT LAND LOT 38, 15TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT 1, BLOCK E, OF PEABODY HEIGHTS EXTENSION SUB AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 16, PAGE 214. 600 LIBERTY ST
MAP AND PARCEL: 67 30C
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: HARRELL LOUISE
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015-2016
DEED BOOK: 420/65
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 222, 19TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 16. 1594 EMPIRE CHESTER HWY
MAP AND PARCEL: 11 12
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: HENLEY FRANKIE WILLIAMS
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2012-2016
DEED BOOK: 125/574
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 233, 14TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.94 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 3, TRACT 1, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 27.
MAP AND PARCEL: 48A 112
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: JACKSON MICHAEL & TRACIE
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 569/314
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT LAND LOT 38, 15TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 163. 273 EDNA MOORE RD
MAP AND PARCEL: 40 45
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: JOHNSON HERSHEL L AND MRS HERSHEL L JOHNSON
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2013-2016
DEED BOOK: 109/67
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 14, 67TH DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING DESIGNATED AS MAP AND PARCEL 40-45, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 161. 2100 CHAUNCEY RHINE HIGHWAY
MAP AND PARCEL: 48A 129
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: JONES SHIRLEY N
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015-2016
DEED BOOK: 404/229
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 38, 15TH DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.33 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 16, BLOCK B, OF PEABODY HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 22, PAGE 9. 62 CONSTITUTION STREET
MAP AND PARCEL: 29 9
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: JUMP E NEAL AKA EMMETT NEAL JUMP
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015
DEED BOOK: 558/112
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 144, 14TH DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
MAP AND PARCEL: 64 34B17
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: KIRKLAND BRYAN K
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 759/86
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 279, 13TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 3.12 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 39, PAGE 185.
MAP AND PARCEL: 48A 143A
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: LAMPKIN VIRGINIA
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 467/147
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 38, 15TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT 9, BLOCK D, OF PEABODY HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 14, PAGE 191.
MAP AND PARCEL: 60C 131A
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: LANDMESSER ROBERT E ESTATE & HOPE S AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UNKNOWN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2014-2016
DEED BOOK: 249/232
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 277, 16TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 1.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. 30 CHARLIE SINGLETARY RD
MAP AND PARCEL: 31 36
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: LARSON TAMMY T AND EVIE T REAVES ESTATE AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UNKNOWN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 241/138
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 106, 14TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 1.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.
MAP AND PARCEL: E 1 104
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: LINDER CHRISTOPHER H
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015-2016
DEED BOOK: 478/225
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 20, 15TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 1.91 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 9, OF CREEKSIDE, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 123.
MAP AND PARCEL: 43 33
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: LOCKETT OTELL
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2012-2016
DEED BOOK: 92/234
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 26, 20TH DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.50 ACRES.
MAP AND PARCEL: 65 11
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: MALOY JOE C & ANN D ESTATES AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UNKNOWN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2016
DEED BOOK: 165/349
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 226, 13TH DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 5.58 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 81. 700 JIM MALOY RD
MAP AND PARCEL: 41 18
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: MARTIN ERNEST KEVIN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 772/296
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 69, 14TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 101.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 39, PAGE 234. 2491 EASTMAN MILAN RD
MAP AND PARCEL: 59 69K
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: MARTINEZ CELEDONIO AND MARY MARTINEZ
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: MARTINEZ CELEDONIO AND BETTY J LEWIS
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 804/6
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 281, 16TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 1.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 30, PAGE 171. 258 TROY RD
MAP AND PARCEL: 48A 143
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: MCCLENDON VIRGINIA D
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015-2016
DEED BOOK: 660/254
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 38, 15TH DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT 8, BLOCK D, OF PEABODY HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 14, PAGE 191. 831 LIBERTY STREET
MAP AND PARCEL: E 23 11
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: MCCLOUD MELVIN M
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 489/296 (PORTION)
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.25 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 12, PAGE 76. MOUNT MORIAH STREET
MAP AND PARCEL: E 27 20
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: MCCLOUD MELVIN WATSON
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 706/212
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 3, IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.16 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. LIVINGSTON AVENUE
MAP AND PARCEL: 11 52C
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: MCDUFFIE KASABIAN RAYE & ANGELA D
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2012-2016
DEED BOOK: 357/275
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 249, 14TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 24, PAGE 267.
MAP AND PARCEL: 76 2
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: MCRAE JOHN CHRISTOPHER
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: BILLY MCRAE FAMILY IRREVOCABLE TRUST - MCRAE JOHN CHRISTOPHER
TAX YEARS DUE: 2014, 2016
DEED BOOK: 786/119
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOTS 172 AND 173, 13TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 257.80 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 8, PAGE 283.
MAP AND PARCEL: 92 16A 8B
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: MORIN PATRICK, MARIE THERESE STCYR, JACQUES A. LOUIS
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2014-2016
DEED BOOK: 537/110
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 57, 19TH DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 3.05 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 8, TRACT B, AS SHOWN IN PLAT
BOOK 36, PAGE 86. SPOTLIGHT DRIVE
MAP AND PARCEL: E 27 74
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: NORTHERN KATHERINE ESTATE AKA KATHERINE JARRETT AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UNKNOWN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2011-2016
DEED BOOK: 90/431
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.29 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. 5427 ROSE STREET
MAP AND PARCEL: 91A 171
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: PAUL LINDA R
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2012, 2014-2016
DEED BOOK: 463/188
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 52, 19TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.69 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 57. 120 PINE AVENUE
MAP AND PARCEL: E 26 74A
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: PAYNE TIMOTHY AND MARY KIM
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015-2016
DEED BOOK: 400/340
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT 3. BLOCK M, DESIGNATED AS MAP AND PARCEL E26-74A, OF SUNSET PARK SUBDIVISION. 5815 DOROUGH STREET
MAP AND PARCEL: 25 48C40
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: PIERRE LOUIS MARIE ANGE AND NODELER DORCILEIN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 526/84
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 160, 15TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 3.04 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING TRACT 4, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 279.
MAP AND PARCEL: E 18 86A
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: SHEPHERD ROBERT L
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2009-2016
DEED BOOK: 336/309
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THEY CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.21 ACRES BEING LOT 11, BLOCK L, OF SUNSET SUBDIVISION.
MAP AND PARCEL: E 26 157
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: SHOWERS DORA J ESTATE AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UNKNOWN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2015-2016
DEED BOOK: 191/717
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOTS 308 AND 291, 16TH DISTRICT, IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.12 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 17, OF MILNER SUBDIVISION. 914 PAGE ST
MAP AND PARCEL: 42C 34 32
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: SOLOMON TERRANTS G
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2013, 2015-2016
DEED BOOK: 542/57
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOTS 16, 14, AND 46, 14TH DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 1.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 32, OF LAGOON POINT SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 188.
MAP AND PARCEL: 47 101D
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: STUCKEY SELENA
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2014-2015
DEED BOOK: 719/156
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 290, 16TH DISTRICT, IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 1.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 39, PAGE 32.
MAP AND PARCEL: 65 53C
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: SWAIN BRANDON
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2016
DEED BOOK: 504/236
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 227, 13TH DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 1.25 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING TRACT B, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 178. GOLDEN ISLES HIGHWAY NORTH
MAP AND PARCEL: 71 2A
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: TAYLOR ROBERT
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
TAX YEARS DUE: 2012-2016
DEED BOOK: 87/235
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 199, 16TH DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.
MAP AND PARCEL: 33 37
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: THEOBOLD PAMELA RONALD ESTATE, RONALD G. THEOBOLD (VIA TAX DEED) , RICHARD LAMPKIN, WILSON O
Legals 8-1-18
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)