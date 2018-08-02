Wins Tournament

Winners of the Dee Taylor Softball Co-Ed Youth Tournament over the weekend at the Dodge County Recreation Department were the 10-U Red Hots coached by Jessie Mincey, Chris Adams and Cody Sheffield. Team manager was Emma Kate Adams. Pictured are Scarlett Parkerson, Josey Barton, Brandon White, Kain Mincey, Justin Burse, Cullen Hardy, Tucker Sheffield, Melina McDermitt, Coco Gaskins, Zoey Adams, Jessie Mincey, Chris Adams, Cody Sheffield, Emma Kate Adams and Derek Taylor. Parkerson is pictued holding a picture of the late Nikki Graham – who was honored in memory at the tournament for being a frequent player and volunteer with the event prior to her tragic sudden death in August of 2017. Kain Mincey is holding the plaque.