The car pictured above was found burning under the Gum Swamp bridge by a passerby early Saturday morning, July 28. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)

Woman found burned in car under bridge

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, August 1. 2018
Comments (0)
A dead body was found under a bridge in Dodge County and an arson arrest was made.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Office in Eastman arrested Doug Sheriff, age 48, of Eastman on Saturday, July 28, for one count of arson in connection with a burned white BMW vehicle that was discovered on Saturday, July 28, 2018 under the Gum Swamp Creek
Bridge off of Georgia117 (Dublin Highway) north of Eastman.

According to Eastman GBI Special Agent in Charge Scott Whitley, “Saturday morning, deputies with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call concerning a burning car under the bridge.”

Whitley explained that a motorist traveling over the bridge was alarmed over a burning smell and stopped to investigate and called 911. The Eastman Fire Department and Dodge County deputies were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, firemen found the BMW under the bridge in flames.

After extinguishing the fire, firemen and deputies discovered a body in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The body was identified on Monday, July 30 as Michelle Bazemore, age 50.

An autopsy was performed on the body at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur to determine the identity of the body, cause of death and cause of the fire.

Bazemore was reported to be Sheriff’s girlfriend. Sheriff was taken into custody at the GBI office in Eastman and transported to the Dodge County jail.

A cause and manner of death, Whitley stated in a press release on Monday, are pending further investigation by the medical examiner and investigators with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the state fire marshal’s office and the GBI.

The case remains active and ongoing.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News