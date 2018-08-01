A dead body was found under a bridge in Dodge County and an arson arrest was made.
Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Office in Eastman arrested Doug Sheriff, age 48, of Eastman on Saturday, July 28, for one count of arson in connection with a burned white BMW vehicle that was discovered on Saturday, July 28, 2018 under the Gum Swamp Creek
Bridge off of Georgia117 (Dublin Highway) north of Eastman.
According to Eastman GBI Special Agent in Charge Scott Whitley, “Saturday morning, deputies with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call concerning a burning car under the bridge.”
Whitley explained that a motorist traveling over the bridge was alarmed over a burning smell and stopped to investigate and called 911. The Eastman Fire Department and Dodge County deputies were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, firemen found the BMW under the bridge in flames.
The car pictured above was found burning under the Gum Swamp bridge by a passerby early Saturday morning, July 28. (Photo by Chuck Eckles)
Woman found burned in car under bridge
