Random thoughts

Hate speech is always acceptable if you’re doing it on behalf of the medialeft. President Trump has the left screaming in pain – good for us.
Some people who sort of like Trump or like him a lot don’t like his style, also hesitate to be for him publicly, not a popular way to appear. It’s fashionable to be against him. You could open yourself to violent attack by wearing a Trump cap or t-shirt.
There is a declining quality of life in California. The state is horribly managed by governor-for-life Jerry Brown and other perpetual politicians. I’ve never seen a Democrat endorse term limits – have you? There are more registered independents than Republicans in California.
“I’m in the one percent. I’m proud to be in the one percent.  I came up from the 99 percent.”
Ken Langone  Home Depot co-founder
Ken Langone is my kind of rich guy. He worked his way through college and is the son of a plumber. Yes, Ken is also skilled at plumbing and has done a lot of good for many people – a very generous man.
Ken Langone said in 2012 that B.H. Obama was an ideologue, who if reelected, would have nothing motivating him to work with the opposition. You can see his prediction came true.
“The Mueller Investigation: Taxpayer funded opposition research for 2020.”
TheoSpark.net writer Daniel Thomas
Robert Mueller looks like a creepy character from an old movie, slinking about, never speaking on camera. I’ve never heard him say anything or submit to any questioning. He could’ve been sent from an old Charlie Chan movie. Remember those? He is a silent movie character.

Remember OCS, Officer Candidate School? Maybe it’s now Obama Civilian Security. The Obamacrats were well known for keeping Americans under surveillance, even as they denied it.
One twitter commenter uses the clever name Gil O. Teen.
“The tough player is the one who is difficult to play against and easy to play with.”
sports analyst and former Duke star Jay Bilas
Good websites – no need to capitalize: Investors.com, TheStreet.com, MarketWatch.com, IlanaMercer.com, 1stock1.com, LastResistance.com, Fool.com, MRC.com, Aim.org, DickMorris.com, BernardGoldberg.com, TheNewAmerican.com, PacificPundit.com, Whatfinger.com, DailyKenn.com, DrudgeReport.com, WashTimes.com, UNZ.com, TheCollegeFix.com, Spectator.org, DodgeCountyNews.com, VDare.com, ROOTforAmerica.com, Devvy.com, AnnCoulter.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, Mises.org, DennisPrager.com, LifeZette.com, Laura Ingraham.com, LarryElder.com.
Don’t submit to a Mueller trap: “When the government invites you in, it’s not to help you, it’s to help the government.”
Judge Andrew Napolitano  JudgeNap.com
On Abe Lincoln’s War of 1861: “Far more Americans died in his war than in any other in our history.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com 2-19-08  
Bumper sticker of the day: SHABL – Stop Having A Boring Life.
Marshall Miller
