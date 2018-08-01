Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Well, the dogs bark and the caravan moves on with the alphabet soup media creating in my opinion a double standard of that treasonous buffoon former president Obama vs. our current president Donald Trump.
The political bias of the establishment media has never been more outrageous than what we see in the press’s double standards for covering President Donald Trump. For contrast that what I’ve witnessed.
Compare Trump’s treatment to the press’s idolatrous treatment of President Obama.
The media’s fan base club attitude toward Obama was unprecedented in modern era. Not even my favorite while in high-school at Dodge County H.S. the war hero Jack Kennedy got the kids-glove treatment that Obama got. That former occupier Obama of the White house as I defined it, in his frequent goofy statement and embarrassing gaffes were either overlooked entirely or treated as amusing sidebars.
Examples that come to my memory:
Obama claimed “that Americans liberated Auschwitz and Treblinka”. No, they did not.
Obama said “That the world came together to save Berlin during the airlift”. No, they didn’t; it was mostly an American and British effort, with Mexico, Italy and Egypt being conspicuously absent.
Obama claimed “That as a result of the Selma march, he was born”. Obama was born four years before the Selma march.
Such historical ignorance and efforts at asides were a regular feature of his speeches and interviews at home and abroad. And yet, the media did not tarnish his reputation while he was the occupier of the oval office.
Here are my favorites: Obama said that, “we’re the country that built the intercontinental railroad”. Hey guess what smartest man ever to be president. No it wasn’t! It was the Trans continental railroad, (and it did not) and still does not connect us to South America. And how about Obama mispronounced navy “Corpsman” as “Corps-Man”
My memory is working overtime of this pure idiot. Obama giving a speech on Memorial Day, when he said “Our nation honors its unbroken line of fallen heroes, and I see them now in our audience here today” I guess a miraculous raising of the dead came about that day then.
Oh! How about when he said, “I been to all 57 states now, with one left to go” in his campaign speech. And you democrats still idolize this moron as the smartest man ever to hold office.
Now compare the worshipful treatment of Obama to what President Trump has experienced since winning the election almost two years ago.
Come on, really! Even this hay seed hick from Dodge County can do the simple math. It’s not even simple civics 101, it’s part of a political strategy to demonize and de-legitimize the entire Trump program.
The best part is, the American public is not as stupid as you think we are. Trump will be here for a full eight years and the Pence will step up and give the final blow to you Liberals.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan. U.S.A. F. Ret.
