Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
The family of John Marshal Peacock would like to thank the following for help during our recent loss:
Hardy-Towns Funeral Home; Hospice Care Options; D & B Homecare; Farmers Furniture; DCHS &;Staff; HGA RESA; Jason Cobb, City of Eastman; Eastman Police Dept.; Dodge County Sheriff Dept.; Beth Law & Crew; Bruce & Lisa Hartley; Antioch Church; Gerald Conley & The River; all friends and family for food, drinks, supplies, and encouragement shown to those who loved him most.
Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love, support, and comforting words. We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity shown toward our family. We hope the love and compassion that he showed to others will be remembered, as he lived out his motto “ALL IT TAKES IS ALL WE GOT.”
Sue Peacock
Jennifer Peacock & family
Lori & Chuck Williams & family
