PREPARE FOR SEASON

The 2018 Dodge County Indians recently participated in the 7 on 7 passing camp in preparation for the 2018 football season. The players ran through drills and practices to enhance and develop skills to help them on the field. The Indians will ahve a tough scheduled this season but look forward to wins. The Dodge County season will begin on Friday, August 10, 2017 with their scrimmage game against Hawkinsville at home. The regular season will begin August 17, 2017 against Bradwell Institute at Bradwell Institute. (Photos by Jennifer Peacock)