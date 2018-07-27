PREPARE FOR SEASON

Posted by
Admin
in Sports
Friday, July 27. 2018
Comments (0)
The 2018 Dodge County Indians recently participated in the 7 on 7 passing camp in preparation for the 2018 football season. The players ran through drills and practices to enhance and develop skills to help them on the field. The Indians will ahve a tough scheduled this season but look forward to wins. The Dodge County season will begin on Friday, August 10, 2017 with their scrimmage game against Hawkinsville at home. The regular season will begin August 17, 2017 against Bradwell Institute at Bradwell Institute. (Photos by Jennifer Peacock)
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News