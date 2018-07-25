School board tables ‘spirit section’ again

During its regular monthly meeting last Thursday, the Dodge County Board of Education decided to table the discussion, and possible approval, of making special seating for students in a ‘spirit section’ at the high school football stadium.
The proposal was presented, as reported in a previous issue of The Dodge County News, by Dodge County High School Principal Susan Long to the board at its called meeting last Monday. In her presentation, Dr. Long detailed that the section would be the stands where the band had been previously, and it would be open to students from Dodge County Middle School and Dodge County High School. There would be certain provisions that would be followed for students to be allowed to sit there, and staff members would man the gate to allow students to sit in the section.
At Monday’s meeting, school board vice chairman Jessie Mincey voiced his concerns about such a section and wanted more staff members available during the game to monitor the section.
The board decided to table it and take no action on Monday.
