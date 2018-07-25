I live near the Ronald Reagan Parkway in Gwinnett County (yes, I drive in the right lane on Ronnie’s Parkway) and the speed limit is 50, nice straight road, probably should be 65 or 70, cars fly right past me and I cringe. It’s now a bigtime speed trap and I saw six police cars stopped in a line near the Lawrenceville Highway exit with blue lights flashing last Saturday morning writing tickets to six stopped cars, so be careful out there. I’d never seen anything like this and I’m an old guy. SpeedTrap.org – a good site, covers the USA and Canada. I don’t think Ronnie would approve of this sleazy activity by government vultures on his namesake road.
Delusional leftwing actor Robert DeNiro has flipped his lid. “Trump has clearly driven him insane”, says the great writer Wayne Allyn Root on ROOTforAmerica.com. Just as with Reagan, the better he does, the more the left hates him.
Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, Alvin Greene (D- South Carolina - remember him?) are three of my favorite Demoleftists. Where do they find these nitwit losers? All three are almost as dumb as U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington). Liberals will vote for anyone.
Some people you can’t do enough for. A small town in Ireland, Lisdoonvarna, population 300, has been forced to take in 115 Third World refugees. Check it out on BlazingCatFur.ca. This was March 2018. The town took a vote and it was 93 percent opposed to the plan. Only 93 percent? It was 197 locals voting against the plan, 15 in favor of same. It would have created an instant 38 percent population increase. That’s a percentage even higher than on our porous U.S. borders. Maybe they should sent these folks to Oakland, California instead.
News the media never bothers to mention: George Bush 1’s favorite charity is/was the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). George B. has contributed generously over the years with no publicity, no apparent appreciation from those he helped. Maybe they don’t realize it themselves. I can’t find the dollar amounts. Ronald Reagan was a generous person, too, often reading letters from desperate people seeking some kind of government aid to get on their feet financially. They would write to the president and he would respond. He would send them $5,000 or so out of his pocket, people he’d never seen before, with no fanfare, a generous man helping the less fortunate. Naturally the media hated him and claimed he was out of touch – not so.
Be careful out there
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)