Be careful out there

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, July 25. 2018
Comments (0)
I live near the Ronald Reagan Parkway in Gwinnett County (yes, I drive in the right lane on Ronnie’s Parkway) and the speed limit is 50, nice straight road, probably should be 65 or 70, cars fly right past me and I cringe. It’s now a bigtime speed trap and I saw six police cars stopped in a line near the Lawrenceville Highway exit with blue lights flashing last Saturday morning writing tickets to six stopped cars, so be careful out there. I’d never seen anything like this and I’m an old guy. SpeedTrap.org – a good site, covers the USA and Canada. I don’t think Ronnie would approve of this sleazy activity by government vultures on his namesake road.
Delusional leftwing actor Robert DeNiro has flipped his lid. “Trump has clearly driven him insane”, says the great writer Wayne Allyn Root on ROOTforAmerica.com. Just as with Reagan, the better he does, the more the left hates him.
Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, Alvin Greene (D- South Carolina - remember him?) are three of my favorite Demoleftists. Where do they find these nitwit losers? All three are almost as dumb as U.S.  Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington). Liberals will vote for anyone.
Some people you can’t do enough for. A small town in Ireland, Lisdoonvarna, population 300, has been forced to take in 115 Third World refugees. Check it out on BlazingCatFur.ca. This was March 2018. The town took a vote and it was 93 percent opposed to the plan. Only 93 percent? It was 197 locals voting against the plan, 15 in favor of same. It would have created an instant 38 percent population increase. That’s a percentage even higher than on our porous U.S. borders. Maybe they should sent these folks to Oakland, California instead.
News the media never bothers to mention: George Bush 1’s favorite charity is/was the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). George B. has contributed generously over the years with no publicity, no apparent appreciation from those he helped. Maybe they don’t realize it themselves. I can’t find the dollar amounts. Ronald Reagan was a generous person, too, often reading letters from desperate people seeking some kind of government aid to get on their feet financially. They would write to the president and he would respond. He would send them $5,000 or so out of his pocket, people he’d never seen before, with no fanfare, a generous man helping the less fortunate. Naturally the media hated him and claimed he was out of touch – not so.

Another big name would ante up for causes he believed in. Remember Ross Perot? He donated a cool million dollars with no big media mention to Planned Parenthood, America’s largest abortion provider. Ross talked conservative but he wasn’t. The media helped him along, of course. He just wanted to get Bill Clinton elected. Ross also supported a $1 per gallon gasoline tax increase, later lowering it to a mere fifty cents per gallon hike when running for president. He put the fifty cent increase in his 1992 presidential platform. Perot was a gun control advocate and hated tax cuts while living off government contracts. He still does so. 
If a story helps conservatives, big media will spike it. 
Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards resigned after presiding over 3.5 million abortions. Ms. Richards says running the nation’s biggest abortion business was “incredibly gratifying.” Read the story on LifeNews.com.
Bumper sticker of the day: I started with nothing and still have most of it left.
Here is why liberals love open borders. Check the 2012 presidential vote breakdown by race: Whites 61% for Romney, Asians 66% for Obama, Hispanics 64% for Obama, Blacks 93% for Obama.
“VDARE.com has argued that the GOP (or GAP) must nationalize Southern voting patterns i.e. the GOP gets 73% of the white vote in Texas and 88% in Mississippi.”
Eric Sievers on VDARE.com  1-17-13
Probably true and the Republican establishment should be ashamed of themselves for ignoring the real people out here: “Republican strategists don’t likely read VDARE.com.”
Eric Sievers on VDARE.com  1-17-13
“I’ll bet Donald Trump reads it. Donald is sharp. Republican strategists generally are not.”
MM
“The boos are always coming from the cheap seats.”
Republican strategist Katrina Pierson
“Government overreach can always be a problem, especially in the hands of a prosecutor.”
Ari Fleischer
Only three ways a president can leave office: if he dies, resigns or is impeached and voted to convict by vote of the U.S. Senate.
“We no longer tell the state what our rights are; it tells us.”
Joseph Sobran  11-24-05  Sobran.com
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News